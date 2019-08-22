Tigers hand Scots losses on the pitch

GALION — On Wednesday evening, the girls and boys soccer teams gathered behind the schools on the Galion campus to play hosts to the visiting Highland Fighting Scots.

For the Lady Tigers, it was their second home game in as many days as they played the Mount Vernon Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

Things would get off to a bit of a slow start for both squads and when the buzzer sounded to indicate the end of the first half, the score was knotted a zero apiece. Highland controlled the ball most of the first half on offense, creating few chances for the feet of the hosting Galion team.

“We were playing a little lazy at first and I told them (at the half) that the first five minutes needed to be high-pressure, high-intensity and if we do that, we’ll win the ball back and get a quick goal,” says rookie coach Cole Plumb on what he told his team at halftime.

To begin the second half, things appeared to be on a different path for the Lady Tigers. Galion showed that they were in control of the ball and would get on the scoreboard first on the day thanks to a goal from Adriana Zeger at the 47-minute mark. The Tigers would not take long to strike again as Kaisey Speck booted in her third goal of the young season just two minutes later.

Highland would avoid being shutout however, finding the back of the net past Galion goalkeeper Dru Singer at the 61-minute mark in the second half. It would be too late though as the Tigers’ defense hunkered down and kept the Lady Scots from striking again to earn their first victory of the season and the first of Plumb’s career; 2-1.

“We played a full 80 minutes today,” begins Plumb on the victory. “The effort was there and we got to every 50/50 ball, which was big. Dru was strong in the net and that really saved us.”

Singer would finish with 10 saves on the afternoon in the net for the hosting Galion squad.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets proved to be too much for Galion as they were finally able to get their contest in despite some weather concerns.

Mount Vernon handed Galion the season-opening loss; 7-2.

Singer finished with seven saves while both goals for the Lady Tigers came from the foot of Speck.

Up next for the Lady Tigers will be their first Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference test of the year as they travel to Caledonia to meet up with the River Valley Lady Vikings on Wednesday, August 28. The following day, Galion takes to the road again as they suit up to play at Westland.

Following the completion of the girls game, the boys team representing Galion High School took the field to compete in their season-opener against visiting Highland.

The first half came and went in similar fashion as that of the girls meeting as both teams entered the break with nothing on the scoreboard. That same trend would continue throughout much of the second half as well as neither team was able to get a good shot on goal against quality goaltenders.

Walker Frankhouse attempted to put that trend to rest as he scored on a rebounded shot off of his head at the 47-minute mark to give Galion the 1-0 advantage. That would conclude the offense for both teams as Frankhouse’s goal proved to be the winner for the Tigers.

Entering the season as the top-saving goalkeeper in the MOAC the past two seasons, senior Stephen Thompson stopped 16 shot attempts from the Scots on the night.

“That first half was not the way that I knew they could play but we came out in the second half and really dominated,” said boys coach Eric Palmer postgame. “I just told them to play our game and do the things that we’ve worked on in practice and just win more of the balls in the midfield…and I’m very, very happy with the result.”

Galion traveled to Kingsway for their annual meeting on Friday and will return home to open MOAC play against the River Valley Vikings on Wednesday, August 28. On Saturday, August 31, the Tigers will have a rare opportunity as they head to Columbus to play North Olmstead inside MAPFRE Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

