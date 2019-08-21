New coach, conference for Crestline football team in 2019

CRESTLINE — There are lots of changes this year when it comes to Crestline’s football team.

Jonny King is the new coach for the Bulldogs, who hope to improve on last year’s 4-6 record. King takes over for Kevin Sipes. It is his first head coaching job following seven years as an assistant coach at Madison. Joining King on his staff will be two other rookies, Austin Parrigan and Jacob Bartram.

King will look to make some waves in Crestline, now playing football as a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference. They will play in that 12-team conference this year and next year.the BVC also includes teams from Wood, Hancock and Putnam. The Bulldogs will take on eight league opponents and two non-league foes.

“The Blanchard Valley Conference is a well-rounded group and we expect that Pandora-Gilboa and Leipsic will be strong again this year,” King said.

Quarterback Ty Clark graduated last spring and is now down in Louisanna at CMP Prep Academy, playing football and receiving larger school offers. Also gone are Dakota Wireman and Caleb Moore.

“As a team, we’re looking to build on the momentum of the last five years,” King said. “Going through a coaching change and losing a strong senior class can be tough, but there is a lot of potential with this team. Some of the main concerns we have are staying healthy and eliminating self-inflicted mistakes.”

King is counting on returning players such as Kaden Ronk, Jaden Stewart and Logan Parrella to show leadership on the team as they transition into the season with a new head coach. Also, Jake Bruce and Wyatt Cheney hope to have a positive impact on the ‘Bulldogs’ season.

Crestline opens their season on the road at Buckeye Central on Friday, Aug. 30. A road contest against the Arcadia Redskins will kick-off BVC play for the ‘Dogs. The following week, Crestline will return to their home field at Hutson Stadium for their first home game of the season against new conference foes North Baltimore.

Photo courtesy of Ken Holiday of Holiday Photography The 2019 edition of the Crestline Bulldogs football team https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Football.jpg Photo courtesy of Ken Holiday of Holiday Photography The 2019 edition of the Crestline Bulldogs football team

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048