Sports roundup: Galion golf, tennis teams stay busy

Lady Tigers fall to Ontario

ONTARIO — Galion’s girls golf team lost Thursday to Ontario, 226-275 at Oaktree Golf Club.

Freshman Julia Conner would turn in the lowest, nine-hole score for the Lady Tigers, carding a 62. Missy VonHoupe shot a 66 and Ruth Ebner a 72. Exllexia Ratcliff rounded out the kept scores for the visitors with a 75. Finishing up the Galion roster at Oaktree were Halle Kiss (77) and Neavia Cansler (78).

Galion ended a busy week Friday with a trip to Seneca Hills Golf Course for the Tiffin Invitational.

Highland ladies beat Galion

GALION — On Tuesday, Galion dropped a 242-288 decision to Highland at Sycamore Creek.

Conner shot a team-low 63 on the day, just five strokes back of the medalist from Highland. Kiss would turn in a 73, followed by a 75 from Abby Crager. Ratcliff wrapped the kept scores with a 77 on the front-nine of the course.

Izzie Willacker fired a 78 with Ebner right behind her at 79. Also in action were VanHoupe (80) and Cansler (81).

Tigers seventh in tough boys field

SUNBURY — On Tuesday, Galion;s boys golf team headed south to Sunbury’s NorthStar Golf Club to compete in the traditionally tough, Warrior-Jaguar Classic.

The tourney, separated into Division II and Division III fields, would see 87 total golfers trudge the entire 18-hole course; 42 in D-II play and 45 in D-III competition.

In the eight-team field filled with perennial powerhouse teams, the Tigers finished seventh with a team score of 336. Columbus Academy won the team title with a 295. Notre Dame Cathedral Latin was second at 311, followed by 3. Sugarcreek Garaway- 320; 4. Kettering Alter- 321; 5. Jonathan Alder- 324; 6. Pleasant- 332. 7. Galion- 335; and 8. Bishop Hartley- 339.

Matthew McMullen led the Tigers with a 37 on the front-nine and a 38 on the back-nine for a total of 75 strokes, good for sixth place in the field. Spencer Keller fired a 41 on the front and 42 on the back to finish with 83 and a 24th place finish. Nick McMullen finished with an 85 (43-42) to take 28th and Max Longwell turned in a 93 (47-46) to snag 37th in the field. Nathan Barre wound up 42nd, shooting a 107 (54-53) for Galion.

Galion beats Upper Sandusky

GALION — On Thursday at Sycamore Creek, Galion beat Upper Sandusky 164-172. Brett Montgomery of Upper and Matt McMullen and Keller all tied for medalist honors playing alongside one another, carding a 39 apiece.

Bryce Lehman and his squad are set to head to Mount Vernon’s Hiawatha Golf Course for the Kent Miller Invite on Saturday. O Aug. 21, the Tigers are at Shelby Country Club to take on the Whippets in league play.

Girls tennis team seeking first win

MARION —Galion’s girls tennis team dropped to 0-2 this season, falling to Harding 5-0 this week.

Elli Chandler, playing at third singles, was the only player for the visitors to take her match to three sets before falling; 6-2, 3-6, 3-6. At first singles, Kat Talbott was defeated; 4-6, 0-6 while Katie Baughn dropped her matched at second singles; 2-6, 3-6.

In first doubles play, the tandem of Orchid Parsons and Lydia McCabe were downed in straight sets; 0-6, 0-6 while the second doubles duo of Anna Court and Emma McGuire were defeated; 1-6, 5-7.

Next up for the Lady Tigers will be a home match against Clear Fork on Tuesday0. Two days later, Galion will head to Shelby for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the Lady Whippets.

Submitted photo The Galion Tigers junior varsity golf squad warming up at the range ahead of their match on Thursday against the Upper Sandusky Rams. The jayvee team was defeated by Upper while the varsity team won by eight strokes. 164-172. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Galion-Junior-Varsity.jpg Submitted photo The Galion Tigers junior varsity golf squad warming up at the range ahead of their match on Thursday against the Upper Sandusky Rams. The jayvee team was defeated by Upper while the varsity team won by eight strokes. 164-172.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048