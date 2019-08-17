Sports roundup: Galion golf, tennis teams stay busy

Lady Tigers fall to Ontario
ONTARIO — Galion’s girls golf team lost Thursday to Ontario, 226-275 at Oaktree Golf Club.
Freshman Julia Conner would turn in the lowest, nine-hole score for the Lady Tigers, carding a 62. Missy VonHoupe shot a 66 and Ruth Ebner a 72. Exllexia Ratcliff rounded out the kept scores for the visitors with a 75. Finishing up the Galion roster at Oaktree were Halle Kiss (77) and Neavia Cansler (78).
Galion ended a busy week Friday with a trip to Seneca Hills Golf Course for the Tiffin Invitational.
Highland ladies beat Galion
GALION — On Tuesday, Galion dropped a 242-288 decision to Highland at Sycamore Creek.
Conner shot a team-low 63 on the day, just five strokes back of the medalist from Highland. Kiss would turn in a 73, followed by a 75 from Abby Crager. Ratcliff wrapped the kept scores with a 77 on the front-nine of the course.
Izzie Willacker fired a 78 with Ebner right behind her at 79. Also in action were VanHoupe (80) and Cansler (81).
Tigers seventh in tough boys field
SUNBURY — On Tuesday, Galion;s boys golf team headed south to Sunbury’s NorthStar Golf Club to compete in the traditionally tough, Warrior-Jaguar Classic.
The tourney, separated into Division II and Division III fields, would see 87 total golfers trudge the entire 18-hole course; 42 in D-II play and 45 in D-III competition.
In the eight-team field filled with perennial powerhouse teams, the Tigers finished seventh with a team score of 336. Columbus Academy won the team title with a 295. Notre Dame Cathedral Latin was second at 311, followed by 3. Sugarcreek Garaway- 320; 4. Kettering Alter- 321; 5. Jonathan Alder- 324; 6. Pleasant- 332. 7. Galion- 335; and 8. Bishop Hartley- 339.
Matthew McMullen led the Tigers with a 37 on the front-nine and a 38 on the back-nine for a total of 75 strokes, good for sixth place in the field. Spencer Keller fired a 41 on the front and 42 on the back to finish with 83 and a 24th place finish. Nick McMullen finished with an 85 (43-42) to take 28th and Max Longwell turned in a 93 (47-46) to snag 37th in the field. Nathan Barre wound up 42nd, shooting a 107 (54-53) for Galion.
Galion beats Upper Sandusky
GALION — On Thursday at Sycamore Creek, Galion beat Upper Sandusky 164-172. Brett Montgomery of Upper and Matt McMullen and Keller all tied for medalist honors playing alongside one another, carding a 39 apiece.
Bryce Lehman and his squad are set to head to Mount Vernon’s Hiawatha Golf Course for the Kent Miller Invite on Saturday. O Aug. 21, the Tigers are at Shelby Country Club to take on the Whippets in league play.
Girls tennis team seeking first win
MARION —Galion’s girls tennis team dropped to 0-2 this season, falling to Harding 5-0 this week.
Elli Chandler, playing at third singles, was the only player for the visitors to take her match to three sets before falling; 6-2, 3-6, 3-6. At first singles, Kat Talbott was defeated; 4-6, 0-6 while Katie Baughn dropped her matched at second singles; 2-6, 3-6.
In first doubles play, the tandem of Orchid Parsons and Lydia McCabe were downed in straight sets; 0-6, 0-6 while the second doubles duo of Anna Court and Emma McGuire were defeated; 1-6, 5-7.
Next up for the Lady Tigers will be a home match against Clear Fork on Tuesday0. Two days later, Galion will head to Shelby for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the Lady Whippets.
