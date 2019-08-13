From Colts to Raiders: Jordyne and Kaylin Helinski get a second chance to play together

It takes a lot to be considered a Division I caliber student athlete and it takes even more to defy the odds and overcome any obstacles that may prevent one from moving on and playing their respective sport at the highest of collegiate levels.

The Helinski girls have done exactly that, battling multiple injuries as well as the tragic death of their father Mike a little over two years ago.

This coming fall, 2018 Clear Fork High School graduate and soccer standout Kaylin Helinski will find herself on the campus of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio as well as suiting up for the Lady Raiders soccer squad. Her older sister Jordyne, a 2015 Clear Fork grad, will also be on that team, giving the two a second chance to play together on the pitch.

Back in the fall of 2015, Jordyne and Kaylin were both members of the Lady Colts soccer team and were hoping to do some damage against the opposition. However, as fate would have it, just six games into that season, Jordyne would tear her ACL, thus cutting her final prep season short. In those six games though, Jordyne would tally 12 goals and three assists, good for first-team, all-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors, as well as a second-team, All-Ohio nod. A little over a year ago, Jordyne would tear her other ACL, but continues to rise above adversity and find her way onto the field. Throughout the remainder of that season, Kaylin, a freshman, netted nine goals and five assists to earn Honorable Mention, North Central District accolades.

Fast forward t0 2019 when Jordyne will be entering her senior season at Wright State as a nursing major with a minor in Psychology and is also a member of the Dean’s List. Kaylin will be majoring in Biological Sciences and minoring in forensics. Both the Helinski girls are on scholarship for the Lady Raiders and look to excel not just on the soccer field but in the classrooms across campus as well.

The Helinski family has another tie-in to Wright State University as Jordyne has a twin brother that also attends the school while their younger sister Kylee is a freshman at Clear Fork this upcoming school year.

Career Stats for Jordyne at Clear Fork: 2012-2015

-106 goals (school record holder)

-39 assists

-4x All-OCC first-team

-2x OCC Offensive Player of the Year

-3x North Central District, Division II first-team

-2x OCC champion

-2x District champion and Regional finalist

-2x All-Ohio first-team

-1x All-Ohio second-team (senior season having only played six games)

Career Stats for Kaylin at Clear Fork: 2015-2018

-97 goals

-31 assists

-1x North Central Distict, Division II honorable mention

-3x North Central District, Division II first-team

-1x All-OCC first-team

-2x All-MOAC first-team

-2x Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year (joined MOAC from OCC in 2017 season)

-2x All-Ohio first-team

-1x All-Ohio second-team

-2x NSCAA All-Region team

-2x MOAC champions (Co-Champs in 2017 with Buckeye Valley and Ontario)

Submitted photo Jordyne and Kaylin Helinski will be reunited on the soccer field for the first time since 2015 this fall at Wright State University. Jordyne, a senior and Kaylin, an incoming freshman, are both on scholarship to play soccer for the Lady Raiders. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Helinski-Sisters.jpg Submitted photo Jordyne and Kaylin Helinski will be reunited on the soccer field for the first time since 2015 this fall at Wright State University. Jordyne, a senior and Kaylin, an incoming freshman, are both on scholarship to play soccer for the Lady Raiders.

