Tigers tame the field at Galion Invitational

GALION — Back on Wednesday, August 7, the 2019 boys golf season officially kicked off for the Galion Tigers as they hosted their annual Galion Invitational, held at Sycamore Creek Golf Course.

When all was said and done in the 18-hole tourney, Galion would once again find themselves champions, tallying a team score of 324. With the victory, the Tigers have sat atop the leaderboard for four consecutive seasons and five times in head coach Bryce Lehman’s tenure with the team (eight seasons). The Wooster Generals clocked in as the runner-ups on the day, 40 strokes behind the Tigers at 364. Rounding out the scoring in the field were: 3. Upper Sandusky Rams- 366; 4. Madison Rams- 373; 5. Centerburg Trojans- 376; 6. Clear Fork Colts- 385; 7. Bucyrus Redmen- 399 and 8. Mansfield Senior Tygers- 438.

Brett Montgomery of Upper, reigning Northern-10 Athletic Conference golfer of the year three years running, was the medalist on the day. Montgomery shot a 35 on the front-nine and a 37 on the back-nine to finish with a 72, outlasting the Galion tandem of Spencer Keller and Matthew McMullen. Keller and McMullen turned in a score of 74 apiece on the day with identical front-nine and back-nine scores of 38 and 36, respectively.

Also in action for the hosts were Nick McMullen, Max Longwell, Nathan Barre and David Harper. N. McMullen shot a 41 and a 41 totaling 82 and good for fifth place overall in the field. Longwell turned in a 94 (47-47), Barre shot a 98 (51-47) and Harper a 110 (58-52) to round out the Galion scoring Wednesday.

The always busy Galion squad will head to the Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday, August 12 to take part in the annual Bucyrus Elks Invitational tourney. The following day, the Tigers will head down to the NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury for the Warrior-Jaguar Classic.

Tigers finish as runner-ups at Colt Classic

BELLVILLE — Just one day removed from their fourth straight Galion Invitational title, the Tigers were back at it on Thursday as they headed to Bellville’s Deer Ridge Golf Club to compete in the 2019 edition of the Colt Classic.

With 13 total teams in action on the day, Galion would earn themselves a runner-up finish with a team score of 322, just three strokes behind the champions from Wooster (319).

Scores throughout the remainder of the field on the day were: 3. Newark Catholic- 328; 4. Lexington- 330; 5. Triway- 335; 6. Pleasant- 342; 7. Buckeye Valley- 344; 8. Madison- 354; 9. Clear Fork- 365; 10. Ontario- 374; 11. Shelby- 408; 12. West Holmes- 426 and 13. Mansfield Senior- 437.

Frazier of the Generals took medalist honors back to Wooster with him, finishing the day with a 71 (35-36) while Galion’s M. McMullen (39-38) and Lexington’s T. Dials (36-41) finished with 77 apiece to nab a tie for runner-up medalists.

Longwell turned in the second lowest score on the team, shooting an 80 (39-41) at Deer Ridge Thursday. Right behind Longwell was N. McMullen with an 81 (39-42). Keller rounded out the kept scores for the runner-up Tigers, shooting an 18-hole round of 84 (42-42). Barre finished at 100 strokes (48-52) and Harper at 116 (57-59).

Lady Tigers compete in first action since 2016

BELLVILLE — Galion girls golf team officially began their regular season back on Tuesday, August 6 when they headed to Little Apple Golf Course in Bellville to clash in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference battle with the hosting Clear Fork Lady Colts.

In the Lady Tigers first action on a course since their 2016 campaign, they would open their season with a 194-222 defeat.

Leading the Galion squad on the day was Halle Kiss who turned in a nine-hole score of 50. Three strokes behind Kiss was freshman Julia Conner, firing a 53. Ellexia Ratcliff finished third lowest on the team with a 59 while Izzie Willacker rounded out the kept score for Galion with a 60.

Also in action on the day to kick-off the season were: Ruth Ebner (60); Neavia Cansler (64); Abby Crager (66) and Missy VonHoupe (67).

The Lady Tigers will return home to Sycamore Creek on Tuesday, August 13 when they are set to play host to the visiting Highland Lady Fighting Scots in non-conference, head-to-head action.

