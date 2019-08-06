Colonel Crawford athletic season passes now available

NORTH ROBINSON —Athletic season passes for the Colonel Crawford Eagles will be on sale beginning Monday, August 6 at Colonel Crawford High School during school hours.

The following passes are available:

Family Pass: Admits the entire family to all athletic events where admission is charged. Total Cost: $375.00

Parent’s Pass: Admits parents to all athletic events where admission is charged. Total Cost: $250.00

Individual Passes: $150.00 each; Student Passes: $100.00 each

Senior citizen passes from previous years are still valid. Senior citizen passes are available in the high school office for any Senior that is 62 years and older who lives in the Colonel Crawford School District.

This year Northern-10 Athletic Conference ticket prices for varsity events are $6.00 per adult and $5.00 per student for each varsity event. Junior Varsity, freshman and Junior High School events are $4.00 per adult and $3.00 per student.