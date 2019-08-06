Galion boys golf team, picking up where they left off

CLYDE — The 2019 boys golf season may have officially just gotten underway last Thursday, August 1 with the first day of coaching-led practices but competition has already began for the members of the Galion Tigers.

On Monday, August 5, the Galion boys headed up to the Clyde Invitational, held at Green Hills Golf Course, looking to repeat as tourney champions. In 2018, the Tigers fired a team score of 311, lead by a one-under par 70 from 2018 graduate and first-team all-conference member, Jack McElligott.

With McElligott graduated and off to high jump for the Kent State University track and field team, a new leader needed to step-up to start the fall season in the right direction.

That would come in the likes of Matthew McMullen, also a first-teamer last season. McMullen fired a one-over 71 on Monday to tie for the medalist spot as the Galion Tigers marched to their second consecutive Clyde Invite title with a team score of 317. Another first-team, all-conference member, Spencer Keller turned in a 74 scorecard while newcomer Nick McMullen shot a 79 for the champion Tigers. Nate Barre finished with a 93 on the day with Max Longwell rounding out the lineup for Galion with a 94.

The early-season championship is a solid start for the young Tigers who will look to continue the success of the prior two seasons in which the squad went 14-0 in head-to-head competition in both 2017 and 2018.

Action is set to continue for the Tigers on their home course of Sycamore Creek on Wednesday, August 7 when they host the annual Galion Invitational. The following day, the orange and blue will head to the Deer Ridge Golf Club in Bellville to compete in the Clear Fork Invite.

