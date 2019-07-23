Lady Tigers soccer under new leadership

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers soccer program will be entering its fourth season in the fall of 2019 and will be doing so under a new head coach, their third in the program’s short existence.

Kathryn Nutt, who took over for Eric Palmer last season following his move to the boys team after two seasons with the Lady Tigers, recently took a new teaching position closer to her hometown of Canton, creating the coaching vacancy picked up by Cole Plumb.

Plumb, a native of Amherst, Ohio, not only picked up the coaching gig for Galion but also landed himself a teaching position in the Galion school system.

“I recently got hired in as the Galion Middle School Physical Education and Health teacher and saw the opening for the girls soccer coaching job and realized it could be a perfect fit for me,” begins the new leader. “I have wanted to coach high school soccer since I was playing soccer for my high school…I was ecstatic when I found out that I got the head coaching job. If you ask anyone that really knows me they will tell you that soccer is my passion and that I have always wanted to be a coach. I was in my home town of Amherst at my mother’s house when I got the news. After I got off the phone, I yelled something that is not appropriate to say in this interview but it was out of pure excitement and joyfulness!” exclaims Plumb.

Plumb, who is entering his first high school coaching experience, will surely face some of the same challenges that both Palmer and Nutt had to endure in their time with the program. But Plumb seems confident in his abilities and that of his girls.

“Some challenges I face are being able to multitask being a first year teacher as well as a first year head soccer coach,” says Plumb, “but I am up for the challenge. Another challenge I might have off the bat is bringing my style of play and coaching to this new team, but if everyone is on board with my plan, then it will be a successful season in my mind.”

“Some of the things that I plan to bring to the soccer program are communication, teamwork/unity, determination and mental toughness. Communication is the most important aspect of soccer and without communication the team cannot grow. Also teamwork is huge. Players have to realize that they are playing for their teammates, coaches and community, not just themselves. A lot of people/coaches say that sports are 90 percent mental, which I disagree with. I think that sports are 100 percent mental,” continues Plumb. “You have to think about everything before you do it as well as always believing in yourself and teammates no matter what the circumstances. I hope to bring this program the ability to be able to compete well against any team, no matter what division they are in, as well as get the community emotionally involved in the outcomes of each game throughout the season.”

The rookie coach may be new to the coaching aspect of high school soccer but, he is no novice when it comes to experience in the sport.

“I have been playing soccer my whole life. I played club soccer for Ohio Premier throughout my junior high and high school years while playing varsity soccer for three years in high school. I was Captain of my team in my senior year and I have been coaching for the Bowling Green Soccer Club for the past three years for the U-12 boys team. We recently won first place in the Bowling Green Tournament this past spring which was a big accomplishment for the team.”

No matter the road ahead, Plumb looks to meet it with a sense of confidence and enthusiasm.

“I think that there will be a learning curve at the beginning but I am confident that this team with get it together by the first game and continue to grow with every practice and game to become the best team that they can be by the end of the season while continuing to grow season after season…My goal is to get to know the players, coaches, parents and community throughout the season in order to get the most out of everyone during this first season. I’d like to go above .500 this season, which I think the team is very capable of doing. Collectively, we have a great chance to accomplish this if everyone goes all-in for each other. My ultimate goal is to have a fun season and make sure that the players, parents and community learn to enjoy and hopefully love the game just as much as I do,” concludes Plumb.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) soccer season for both boys and girls officially gets underway next Thursday, August 1 with the first day of official coaching allowed. On Friday, August 16, the regular season officially begins for Plumb’s Lady Tigers, as well as Palmer’s boys team.

Submitted photo Recently, Cole Plumb was named the new head coach of the Galion Lady Tigers soccer team. Plumb, who will be entering his first year as a high school head coach, will be the program’s third leader entering this, their fourth season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Cole-Plumb.jpg Submitted photo Recently, Cole Plumb was named the new head coach of the Galion Lady Tigers soccer team. Plumb, who will be entering his first year as a high school head coach, will be the program’s third leader entering this, their fourth season.

Cole Plumb named third coach in four seasons

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048