Galion golfers rack up points at LEJGA tourney events

Spencer Keller shines again in LEJGA play

FREMONT — On Monday, July 22, the members of the Lake Erie Junior Golf Association (LEJGA) headed to the Fremont Country Club to battle the elements.

It may have taken a playoff hole but Galion’s Spencer Keller earned his second tournament victory of the summer, netting a score of 74 on the day to claim the crown. Joining Keller in the 14-16 year old division was Nicholas McMullen, who shot an overall 87 to take home fourth in the field.

Trio of McMullen boys fair well in Norwalk

NORWALK — Back on Thursday, July 18, juniors in the LEJGA gathered at the Eagle Creek Golf Course in Norwalk to compete in the Eagle Creek Junior Open.

In competition on the day was a trio of McMullens; Matthew, Nicholas and Nathan. Matthew and Nicholas were both in the field in Division C play while Nathan took to the course in Division B.

Matthew paced the field in the “C” division, firing a three-over 74 to claim the title. Turner Bridgford, Jake Forehand and Carson Kennedy tied for the runner-up spot, all turning in 79 scorecards. Nicholas shot a 92 on the day in the division to claim ninth place.

In the “B” division, Nathan shot a career-low 89 on the day to finish as the runner-up behind Charles Danuloff who shot an 87 to claim the top spot in the 13 and under division.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

