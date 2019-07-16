Monarchs sweep Graders in three-game stint

Adrian, MI — The Galion Graders were once again at Siena Heights University on Sunday, July 14 for the final game of their three-game series with the hosting Michigan Monarchs.

Unfortunately for the Graders, they would head into the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star break with a loss, their fifth in a row; 4-3. With the loss, Galion fell to 8-26 on the summer while the Michigan improved to 19-17 with the 11-inning victory.

The visitors got the game started with three runs in the top of the first before the Monarchs got a run back in the home-half of the frame. Offense would be scarce for both teams until Michigan plated a run in each the fifth and sixth innings to knot the contest up at three apiece. From that point on, neither team would muster up a run, sending the game into extra-innings before the Monarchs eventually walked it off with two outs in the bottom of the 11th on a bases-loaded, RBI single from Michael MacLean that scored Peter Ahn from third.

Throughout the game, Galion managed just four hits en route to their three runs, all singles, with two of those hits coming in the opening frame.

Andrew Sharp and Steven D’Eusanio recorded two of those singles with Sharp scoring one of the runs and D’Eusanio netting an RBI. Bryce Ray hit the other two singles for Galion and recorded a pair of runs batted in in the process.

Pitching statistics for the Graders on Sunday were: Starting Pitcher Louis Lipthratt- 5IP, 5H, 2ER, 5BB, 3K; James Kontur- 2IP, 3H, ER, 2K; Jarrett Miller- 2IP, H, BB, K; Losing Pitcher Gavin Lewis- 1⅓IP, 2H, ER, 2BB and Chase Jessee- ⅓IP, H.

Following the break, Galion will return home to Heddleson Field in Heise Park on Thursday, July 18 for a three-game homestand against the visiting St. Clair Green Giants. On Sunday, July 21, the Graders will head to Celina for a contest with the Grand Lake Mariners before hosting them on Monday, July 22. The regular season is set to conclude in Celina on Tuesday against those same Mariners.

Michigan 5, Galion 2

Adrian, MI — Back on Saturday, the Graders fell to the hosting Michigan Monarchs by a final tally of 5-2.

Following two quiet innings at the dish for both squads, Galion took a 2-0 advantage in their half of the third inning and held that very lead until Michigan scored a run in the bottom of the sixth. Heading into the seventh up 3-1, the Graders were unable to manufacture any additional offense while the Monarchs scored four in the bottom of the inning en route to their two-run victory.

Galion scored their two runs on six hits while stranding three on the bases and Michigan plated five on seven hits, leaving five runners on the base path. Neither team committed an error in the field in Saturday’s action.

Trey Bame was the starter for the Graders, going six innings and allowing four hits and one earned run while walking a pair and striking out four. Troy Vermillion came on in relief and took the defeat following two innings of work that saw him give up three hits and four earned runs while walking and fanning a pair of Monarchs’ hitters.

Offensive stats for Galion in the loss were: Team- 6/31, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 11K, 2B; Avery Fisher- 1B, R; Sharp- 1B, RBI; Sean McLaughlin- 2B; JP Bitzenhofer- R and Austin Harper- 3-1B, R.

Michigan 11, Galion 3

Adrian, MI — The Galion Graders headed to Adrian, Michigan on Friday, July 12 to kick-off their final three-game series before the All-Star break against the hosting Michigan Monarchs.

Michigan would strike early and often, scoring four in the bottom of the second and three in the third en route to a lopsided, 11-3 victory. Galion would cut into the Monarchs’ lead with two in the fifth but would allow three runs in the seventh and another run in the eighth while posting just one run themselves in the top of the ninth.

The two squads would combine for 27 hits in the game with 14 of those hits going to the home squad. Galion stranded 14 runners throughout the game while Michigan left just six on the base path.

Creek Miller got the nod as the starter and was also dealt the loss following 6⅔ innings on the mound for the Graders. Miller allowed 12 hits and 10 earned runs while walking four and striking out three. McLaughlin finished out the game on the hill for Galion, going 1⅓ while surrendering two hits and an earned run.

At the dish, McLaughlin led the Graders offense with four singles on the day that equated to a run scored and two runs batted in.

Additional offense for Galion came from: Team- 13/38, 3R, 3RBI, 4BB, 10K, 2-2B, SB; Fisher- 1B, R, SB; Sharp- 2B; Joseph Watts- 2-1B; D’Eusanio- 2-1B; Bitzenhofer- 2-1B, RBI; Harper- 2B and Ryan Strittmather- R.

