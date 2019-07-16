Juniors take to the fairways of Valley View

GALION — On Monday, July 15, the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) held a tournament event at Valley View Golf Course in Galion, sponsored by OMI Management US, LP of Marion.

The number of participants in this event were lower than usual but competition was fierce and saw Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks once again atop the standings in the 16-18 year old division. Brackenridge turned in a 43 front-nine before bouncing back and carding a 36 back-nine to finish with a seven-over 79 on the day en route to the title. His round featured seven par holes and four birdie holes.

Coming in right behind Brackenridge in the division were Northmor’s Hayes Bentley and Delaware Christian’s Nathan Stewart. Bentley and Stewart tied for second with an 80-scorecard with Bentley tallying eight par holes and two birdies en route to the runner-up finish. Brennon Newell of Pleasant came in fourth (81) while Caden Fulkerson of Marysville carded an 83 to round-out the top-five finishers in the oldest age bracket.

Another member of the Fairbanks Panthers claimed a victory on Monday as Alexander Crowe was crowned the champion in the 13-15 age class. Crowe turned in a 77 on the day which included a 39 on the front and a 38 on the back-nine with nine par holes and two birdies.

Pleasant’s Minoy Shah and Chase Brackenridge of Delaware St. Mary tied for runner-up honors in the bracket, shooting 84 apiece. Andrew Crowe of Fairbanks snagged fourth with an 85-round while Thomas Kaufman of River Valley rounded out the top five with an 86 on the afternoon.

Five area golfers would also be in action in the 13-15 age class on Monday at Valley View.

Nicholas McMullen of Galion would finish sixth overall with an 87 that included six par holes while Galion’s Max Longwell tied for eighth place with a 91 (six par holes). Nathan Barre (92) and Nathan McMullen (97), both also from Galion, would finish 10th and 12th, respectively. Lucy Myers of Colonel Crawford rounded out the field, finishing 22nd with a score of 134.

Galionite Carson Walker reigned as the champion on the day in the 12 year old and under group, firing a nine-hole round 0f 56, outlasting the runner-up, Alex Schultz of Delaware (62). Grady Wisecup of Fairbanks took third with a 64 and Alex Yancey of Pleasant wrapped the age group in fourth with a 73 on the day.

The next HOJGA tournament is set to be held on Wednesday, July 17 at Marysville Golf Club. Juniors are asked to bring their year-end banquet reservation slips to the tournament or to mail them to: HOJGA, P. O. Box 821, Marion, Ohio 43301-0821.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

