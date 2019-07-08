Vintage bikes at Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course played host to a large crowd over the weekend for the Morrow County race track’s annual AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

There were many activities held throughout the Mid-Ohio facilities throughout the weekend. Not only were races held on the actual race track, but also hare scrambles, motocross, trials and pit bike exhibition racing were held elsewhere at Mid-Ohio and the Ashland County Fairgrounds hosted vintage flat track racing on Saturday.

A large number of seminars were held throughout the weekend, while many forms of entertainment were present, including bike shows and live music. Also, a large section of the facilities were used to hold a large swap meet for bikers and enthusiasts to seek out parts and memorabilia.

For the road racing, champions were named in 27 classes. They are as follows: Lightweight Twins Superstock Expert, Doug Duane; Lightweight Twins Superstock Novice, Kurtis Gretzinger; Vintage 6 Mediumweight, Dave LaPorte; Vintage 8 Heavyweight, Mark Junge; Formula 3, Jordan Reid; Formula 2 Novice, Kurtis Gretzinger; Formula 500, Kevin Ayscue; Pre-War, Doc Batsleer;

Vintage 1, Lane Jacquay; 350 GP, Francis Ganance; Vintage 5, Mark Marrow; Vintage 3, Scott MacKenzie; Vintage 2, Lane Jacquay; 250 GP, Francis Ganance; 500 GP, Todd Narduzzi; Formula Two-Stroke, Mark Marrow; Vintage 4, Alexander Cook; Vintage 6 Lightweight, Brian Conrad; Heavyweight Twins Superbike Expert, Brian Helena; Vintage 8 Mediumweight, Nick Shahin; Formula 2 Expert, Jon Crawford;

Vintage 6 Heavyweight, Eric B. Bozell; Vintage 7 Mediumweight, Paul Hopkins; Lightweight Twins Superbike Expert, Jerry Reeves; Lightweight Twins Superbike Novice, Dave LaPorte; Heavyweight Twins Superstock Expert, Brian Helena; Sidecars, Vito Wilson and Kenny Wilson.

Winner in Sunday’s Trials Class events were: Vintage Factory Clubman, Lee Orme III; Vintage Old School Expert, Sam Fastle; Vintage Old School Clubman, Bob Wentzel; Vintage Open Intermediate, Stephen Nichols; Vintage Hardtail Intermediate, Adam Grey; Monoshock Expert, Travis Daniels; Monoshock Intermediate, Gary Roach; Monoshock Clubman, Greg Myers;

Twin Shock Expert, Logan Bolopue; Twin Shock Intermediate, Jim Zuroske; Twin Shock Clubman, Ron Payne; Modern Expert, Mitchell Littlefield; Modern Intermediate, Jeffrey Payne; Modern Clubman, Gino Catanzarite; Novice, Dylan Alkire; Junior Vintage, Chase Orme; Junior 4-8, Owen Fields; Vintage Factory Expert, Joshua Roper; Vintage Factory Intermediate, Chris Arnold.

Motocross events were held on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s champions were Issac Kent, Sawyer Riley, Wesley Hammond, Paul Por, Amanda Wharry, Robert Berry, Sam Markley, Mitchell Barnes, Rich Isza, Stephen Por, Drew Szmania, Steve Ellis, Mike Wheeler, Trevor Kline (twice), Benjamin Harper, James Bondy, Michael Sgambati, John Delbalso, Cade Aina and Garrett Coe.

On Sunday, the winners were Douglas Vann, Michael Sokalski, Michael Bell, Matthew Howard, Tyler Neel, Carl Schlacht, Evan Illingenjmiten, Billy Harbert, Wyatt Kinstle, Jon Crist, Terry Hunter, Matthew McDonald, David Blevins, Joanne Halpin, Trent Heller, Ryan Sweet, Michael Pillar, John Delbalso, Brent Hahn, Dustin Freitag, Terry Cunningham and Bob Bean.

Motorcycles jockey for position on Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_bike.jpg Motorcycles jockey for position on Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Large numbers of motorcycles were at Mid-Ohio over the weekend for Vintage Motorcycle Days — both on and off the track. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_bike2.jpg Large numbers of motorcycles were at Mid-Ohio over the weekend for Vintage Motorcycle Days — both on and off the track. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

