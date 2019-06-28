New era to begin for Galion boys basketball program

GALION — The Galion Tigers varsity boys basketball program found out that it would be under new leadership for the 2019-2020 season and beyond following the announcement of the resignation of previous head coach Matt Valentine. The school board then had to begin their search for Valentine’s replacement.

In his three-year tenure, Valentine’s varsity teams for the Tigers went just 19-50.

It was officially announced recently that the new leader of the Tigers would be Bobby Gossom.

Gossom, a teacher of business classes, as well as the leader of the global logistics program at Galion High School, will take over late this coming fall, bringing to the table 12 years of coaching experience at various skill levels, most recently as the freshman boys basketball coach for the orange and blue. Gossom, a high school basketball player himself in his day, brings a passion to the sport that carries on what Valentine began to do in his short time with the Tigers.

“Anytime you have a new head coach take over a program there are going to be similarities and differences,” begins the new coach. “Coach Valentine cared about the basketball program and the kids which is something I really respected about him. The most important thing for me is to have a positive impact on the kids, the basketball program, the school and the community. I want to help the kids be successful in the classroom and basketball; but more importantly I want to help them be successful in life.”

With the positive outlook on the impact that he can provide, Gossom will also face other challenges that are brought about by any coaching change at any level.

“We are young and a lot of the kids have not had the opportunity to gain playing experience. Helping them stay positive throughout the process will be a priority,” states Gossom. He continues, “Also creating some excitement in the school and community about Galion Tigers basketball is something I would like to see happen…​I have had the opportunity to get to know the kids over the past two years as a teacher and last year as the freshman coach and really enjoy working with them. The kids and parents at Galion are great people and the community cares about the school. All of this combined with my love for basketball made it an easy decision (to take on the job).”

Gossom, the second coach that this year’s crop of seniors will have in their time at Galion, was delighted and thankful to take over the reigns as the leader of the Tigers. Despite the foreseeably tough road ahead of him, the new coach is delighted and looks to relish in his new role.

“I was very happy that I was given the opportunity to be the next head boys basketball coach at Galion,” claims Gossom in an email. “​I would like to thank Mr. Grubbs, Mrs. Allerding, Mr. Williams, Mr. Grove, Mr. Baughn and the school board for giving me the opportunity. I would also like to thank the students, parents and community for all of their support. I am looking forward to leading the Galion Tigers basketball program and seeing everybody come out and support our kids this winter!”

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

