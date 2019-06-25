New football officials needed for upcoming season

With the 2019 high school football season already within sights, new officials are needed for the upcoming gridiron action.

Football officiating classes are set to begin on Monday, July 22 at Shelby High School for those interested in working the fields this fall.

Need further information or looking to register for the six week class? There are multiple ways to do so.

Greg Williams, member of the Firelands Area Football Officials Association, can be reached on his cellular device (call or text) at 419-565-7322 or at his home phone number of 419-347-1915. Information may also be obtained via e-mail communication by e-mailing Williams at: sideline_ref@neo.rr.com or you can visit http://officials.myohsaa.org/Register and select Firelands Area Football 2019 Class. The cost associated with the class is $90.