HOJGA announces make-up dates

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) has recently announced the rescheduled dates for three events due to the wet weather conditions.

Those events are: Golf Club of Bucyrus, originally scheduled for June 10 will now be held on Wednesday, July 10; Marysville Golf Club, originally scheduled for June 19 will now be held on Wednesday, July 17; The Chad A. Wheeler Best of the Best (season’s winners and runners-up) at Lincoln Hills in Upper Sandusky, originally scheduled for July 16 will now be held on Thursday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Juniors are asked to let officials know if they will be participating in these events at the next tournament that is scheduled to be held at Veteran Memorial Park in Kenton on Thursday, June 27.

Additionally, the HOJGA has three other tournaments pending for the summer of 2019.

On Tuesday, July 2, juniors will be at Blues Creek in Marysville before hitting the tees at the Marion County Club on Monday, July 8. After making up the tourney in Bucyrus, juniors will hit the links at Valley View in Galion on Monday, July 15 before wrapping their season with the aforementioned make-up dates.