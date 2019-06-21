By the numbers for Galion Graders pitching, defense

Everyone is well aware that rainy weather plays a huge factor into the scheduling of Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball. In fact, since the offensive numbers story released in the Wednesday edition (Tuesday morning deadline) of the Galion Inquirer, the league has seen just four games played, total, which is sure to cause further scheduling issues throughout the remainder of what is now officially summer.

With that being said, after Tuesday’s contest on the road against the Richmond Jazz, in which Galion fell in their third extra-inning game of the season and fourth by just one run, the Graders currently sit with a mark of 3-8.

Galion is still try to figure out the best pitcher for the right situation, as proven by the use of multiple pitchers in short time frames. While the experiment is sure to continue, here are the numbers posted by the pitching staff as of Friday morning, as well as their current rank in the 12-team league.

Runs Allowed: 69, tied for 5th most in the GLSCL; 57 earned runs allowed, 5th most; 94 hits allowed, 2nd least; 77 walks issued, 2nd most; 13 wild pitches thrown, 6th; 12 hit batters, tied for 6th most; 71 strikeouts recorded, 2nd least; 459 batters faced, 4th least; 0 complete games, only two teams have recorded at least one CG; 1 save, tied for last; 6 home runs allowed, tied for 4th most; 1.85 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning), 2nd highest; .364 slugging percentage allowed, 4th highest; 0 shutouts, only three teams have recorded one; .254 batting average allowed, 4th lowest and .432 earned run average, 5th highest.

In the field, the Galion Graders defense currently holds a fielding percentage of .955 which is tied for 7th in the GLSCL. The Graders have tallied 275 putouts (9th) on 379 total chances (3rd lowest) thanks to 87 assists (2nd lowest). Galion has committed 17 errors over their 11 games which puts them at a tie for fifth lowest in the league.

Standings wise, the Lima Locos continue to hold onto the North Division lead with a record of 7-5. The St. Clair Green Giants sit in second at 5-4 with the Grand Lake Mariners currently in third place at 4-5. The bottom three teams in the North are: the Michigan Monarchs (5-7); the Muskegon Clippers (5-9) and the Galion Graders (3-8).

Down in the South Division, the Hamilton Joes remain in first place at 9-3 but the Licking County Settlers are not far behind with a mark of 10-4. The Xenia Scouts sit in third place, two games above .500, at 8-6. The Cincinnati Steam (7-7), the Southern Ohio Copperheads (6-8) and the Richmond Jazz (5-8) round out the standings in the South.

Lima, Hamilton hold on to division leads

