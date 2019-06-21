Kerrigan Myers: Have talent, will travel

Anyone that follows along with the track and field stories released here at the Galion Inquirer knows the name Kerrigan Myers. Myers is more than carrying the torch passed down from 2018 Galion High School graduate Marisa Gwinner and doing so by blazing her own path into the school’s record books.

Like Gwinner, Myers excels in the high jump. Sure, Kerrigan missed out on her chance to compete at the 45th Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state meet but earned her crown in her premier event, the 100-meter hurdles. In the event, Myers dethroned two-time state champion Leah King of Perry, posting a top-of-the-podium time of 14.10.

But, Kerrigan Myers would prove that she wasn’t finished there…

Over the course of four days back earlier this June, Myers would take her talents on the road to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 29th Annual New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, competing in the Emerging Elite classification.

On Friday, June 14, Myers prepared herself into the starting blocks for the preliminaries of the event before taking off to the second fastest time in qualification at 13.98 seconds. Na’Taja Ballard, a sophomore from Virginia, earned the top spot in the finals, turning in a time of 13.81. Later on in the finals, Myers would cross the finish line in a scorching time of 13.94 seconds (13.933) to earn third place overall in the event, edging Ashley Wallace from Maryland (13.939). Ballard would go on to claim the title in 13.78 while Destiny Huven of Wisconsin finished as the runner-up (13.86).

“To qualify for Indoor or Outdoor Nationals, you have to run the required times or faster,” begins Kerrigan. “There are two separate divisions; Emerging Elite or Championship. I qualified for the championship league for the hurdles, but I had (Galion head track coach) Todd Roston put me in Emerging Elite since I had qualified there in high jump.”

When it comes to how to prepare yourself for an elongated season, whether it be the indoor portion of the season or the potential outdoor national circuit, Myers touched on what it takes to keep thriving.

“Throughout your whole season, you need to push yourself beyond your ability. You need to have mental toughness because if you don’t, you aren’t going to be able to keep going. You’re going to want to quit and give up, but that is not the case for me. If I want something, I’m going to go and get it…I’ll push myself no matter how much I want to quit.”

“It was very expensive to send me to Nationals for indoor and outdoor. For indoor, I had to do a fundraiser by selling Crossroads candles to help cover the cost. For outdoor, our hotel rooms were sponsored which makes it a lot easier to pay for things when you have those, but we still had to pay for my registration fee,” inputs Kerrigan on further obstacles that may stand in a determined athletes way.

Now that the outdoor nationals have come and gone, along with Myers’ junior season for the Galion Lady Tigers, she is determined to keep pushing herself everyday.

“In the summer time, I go to lifting for volleyball in the morning as Coach (Jaime) Valentine has a workout that consists of six separate stations,” states Myers on her workout routine. “Each station has about three different workouts with three sets of 25. After that, we end up running whatever coach has us run, whether it’s bleachers, a mile or some type of acceleration drills,” finishes the state champion.

Looking forward to her senior season at GHS, Myers has set some solid goals for herself with her eyes also set on a continuing education and track career following her graduation next spring.

“First and foremost, I want to defend my state championship in the hurdles while also eyeing the state record in Division II. Additionally, I’d like to place at Nationals next season in the hurdles in both the indoor and outdoor events while also defending my indoor state championship in the high jump,” continues Myers. “I’d also like to win the indoor state meet in the hurdles as well as qualify for all four of my events in next season’s state outdoor meet. Ultimately, I’m also going after the Galion High School record in the high jump.”

It’s no secret that a talent like Kerrigan’s continues to garner more attention from colleges and universities throughout the United States. Up until this point, Myers has been relatively quiet about who all is tracking her progress. Only time will tell where Kerrigan decides to further her education and track and field career as of now.

“I actually have a lot of colleges that are very interested in me. Cleveland State had been interested since my indoor season and have been around for quite a while and that really means a lot,” shares Myers. “I’ve been talking to Nebraska and I just had a coach from Michigan State University reach out to me via Instagram. Cincinnati is pretty interested, Ball State, Bowling Green and there’s quite a few more…It gets kind of hard to keep up with all of them while also keeping them updated on my progress.”

Inspiration fuels talent and that story will always ring true for the young student athlete. On her journey to the top of the podium, Kerrigan Myers thanks the push received not just by her family, her coaches and her teammates, but also by the competition that, especially now, is either in Myers’ sights or gunning for her at the head of the pack.

“On the track, I’m inspired by the competition. I watch other athletes times on MileSplit and I try to run faster than what they’re running,” begins Kerrigan. “I’m also inspired by my coaches…they saw the potential that I had and they took every opportunity to make me the best athlete that I possibly could be. They treat me like I’m family and it’s just a great environment for me to be around. I just want to give a huge thank you to my family, coaches and teammates…I couldn’t have done any of this without them and they’ve all had a hand in helping shape me into the athlete I’ve become and for that, I’m eternally grateful!”

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

