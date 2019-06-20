Vintage Grand Prix returns to Mid-Ohio

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association returns to the 2.4-mile, 15-turn road course in Morrow County, June 21-23. For the 37th consecutive year on the summer schedule, the Vintage Grand Prix will further extend its streak as the longest continuously running event held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Practice and qualifying for all groups begin tomorrow, then the first feature race of the weekend starts at 12:00 noon ET on Saturday with the International GT class. After 21 different races are complete, the final checkered flag will fall on Sunday at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET.

Throughout the weekend there will be a wide assortment of cars on track including Chevrolet Corvair, the featured marque for the event, set for its feature reunion race at 1:10 p.m. ET on Sunday. Renowned global makes such as Ferrari, Jaguar, Lotus, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Porsche, and Triumph among others will all be on track. Over 200 cars are expected to enter.

“This event marks the start of summer and continues a great 2019 racing schedule at Mid-Ohio. Over 60 years of automotive and racing history will be on track this weekend … from American Iron to rare exotic sports cars,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “The Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio celebrates the history of racing and offers a relaxed pace of on and off track activities for all to enjoy.”

Two separate car shows, the British Car Showdown, happening on Saturday, and the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday’s schedule will fill Mid-Ohio’s infield. Attendees wanting to participate in either of the two shows can sign up each morning on site and will be able to take a lap around Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the lunch break in their classic cars. Show entry is free with a paid general admission to the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio.

The SVRA, the sanctioning body of the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, was founded in 1978 and is the only national vintage racing organization in the United States. The SVRA provides groups of racing for a variety of different vehicles, while emphasizing the importance of keeping vintage racing fun, fair and safe for all of those involved. Its slogan is “Some People Collect Art… We Race It.”

Tickets for the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio are $30 per day or $40 for the weekend (Friday-Sunday admission). Children 12 years old and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The garage area is open at no additional charge for the event to get up close to the drivers and race cars. An all-inclusive VIP Club Hospitality pass is available for $100, which includes weekend admission, food and beverage on Saturday and Sunday, and some of the best views of the track from fourth floor of the Mid-Ohio Tower during the whole race weekend. Motorhome and tent camping is also available. To purchase tickets, visit midohio.com or call 419-884-4000. Tickets are $5 additional at the gate.