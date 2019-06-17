Quartet to join Clear Fork Hall Of Fame

BELLVILLE — Four people will join the the Clear Fork Valley Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ceremonies are scheduled for “Hall of Fame Classic Weekend” of Sept. 6 -7, with introductions before the Friday night home football game with Granville; the induction is on Saturday night at the school auditorium.

New inductees are:

• Matthew Blubaugh helped take the Clear Fork wrestling program to a new level. He was the 1992 J.C. Gorman “Bill Flanagan” Most Valuable Wrestler. He is the only Colt to ever be so honored. He was a three time J.C. Gorman champion.

During his four years as a varsity wrestler, Blubaugh was a two-time state qualifier and twice Clear Fork MVP.

• Dan Sparks was Clear Fork’s head football coach from 1988 to 2000, leading the Colts to a 93-45 record during that span. His teams won four Mohican Area Conference championships and made seven playoff appearances.

He coached 18 All-Ohio players in the valley.

• One of those players was Bryan Thorne, who was the first Colt running back to put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was twice Honorable Mention All-Ohio as well as first team all conference and as named the top offensive player by his teammates.

Thorne played in the North Central Ohio Football coaches association McDonald’s All Star game. He was also part of a Clear Fork 4×400 relay team that finished third in the state indoors.

• Brendan Liberti was a First Team All-Ohio selection in baseball in 2010, when he helped lead Clear Fork to a Division III state title. He was Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year in 2010.

That year, he hit .505, scored 51 runs and led the team in doubles, triples and home run. As a pitcher he had the most wins with nine and had a 1.47 ERA for the Colts.

