KMAC names all-league teams


Northmor’s Reeder, Tate named to top baseball, softball squads

Staff report

The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference (KMAC) includes Cardington, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown, Highland, Mt Gilead, Northmor and Elgin (for wrestling) league’s all-league awards. In addition, the KMAC recognizes one senior in every sport as an all-academic winner. The All-Academic winner must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

Baseball

First team: Wyatt Reeder, Northmor; Mack Anglin Highland; Tate Tobin Highland, Nick Cunningham Fredericktown, Caleb Sheriff Fredericktown, Caleb Gallwitz East Knox, Cade Leach East Knox; Dylan James Danville; Jackson Goulter Centerburg; Brendan Christy Centerburg and Nico Wade Cardington.

Second team: Danny Vaught Cardington; Dalton Hall Centerburg; Nate Friel East Knox; Weston Melick East Knox; Clem Cunningham Fredericktown; Ty Hatfield Fredericktown; Clay Matthews Highland; Reese Weissenfluh Highland; Mitchell Bell Mt Gilead; Hunter Mariotti Northmor and Chris Bood Northmor;

Honorable Mention: Avery Harper Cardington; Bobby Zendarsky Centerburg; Ethan Hawk Danville; Gage Steinmetz East Knox; Brady Williams Fredericktown; Jarin Vasquez Highland; Riley Conners Mt Gilead; and Mostyn Evans Northmor;

Player of the Year: Mack Anglin Highland.

Baseball All-Academic: Tate Tobin Highland.

Baseball All-Academic: Ryland Thomas Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Hathaway Fredericktown.

League Champions: Fredericktown and Highland

Softball

First team: Kaitlyn Carney Highland; Savannah Fitzpatrick Highland; Casey Bertke Cardington; Kiersen George Cardington; Baylee Adams Cardington; Kaitlyn Tenzos Centerburg; Lily Tate Northmor; McKenzie Bump Mt Gilead; Kaitlynn Briggs Danville; McKinley Alberts Danville; Ashlee Montalvo Fredericktown; Hallie Rine East Knox;

Second team: Liz Jensen Highland; Haven Farson Highland; Dana Bertke Cardington; Paige Clinger Cardington; Amelia Smith Centerburg; Chloe Goulter Centerburg; Noa Sesma Centerburg; Aly Blunk Northmor; Madison Noble Mt Gilead; Daleigh Parker Danville; Hannah Duncan Danville; CeCe Newbold Danville; Alyssa Perkins Fredericktown; Cami Bailey East Knox.

Honorable Mention: Haliee Edgell Cardington; Savannah Dehart Centerburg; Aubrey Dawson Danville; Abby Bailey East Knox; Aria Hoeflich Fredericktown; Lucy Smith Highland; Morgan Beck Mt Gilead; Maddie Hoverland Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Tod Brininger.

Player of the Year: Casey Bertke Cardington,

All Academic: Lily Tate.

League Champion: Cardington

Girls Track

These Northmor girls were KMAC champions: Girls 4×200 relay: Sabrina Kelley, Bailey Wiseman, Natalie Bloom and Frankie Cutrupi.

Long jump: Juliana DiTullio Northmor.

Runner of the Year: Allison Johnson Mt Gilead.

Field Athlete of the Year: Kelsey Kennon Mt Gilead.

All Academic: Nichole Groseclose Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Brandon Dodrill Centerburg.

Boys Track

These Northmor boys were KMAC champions: 800-meter run Gavvin Keen Northmor; Pole Vault

Tony Martinez Northmor.

Runner of the Year: Connor Page Mt. Gilead.

Field Athlete of the Year: Micah Tuggle Mt. Gilead.

All Academic: Chance Campbell Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Jason Ewalt East Knox.

