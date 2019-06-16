KMAC names all-league teams

The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference (KMAC) includes Cardington, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown, Highland, Mt Gilead, Northmor and Elgin (for wrestling) league’s all-league awards. In addition, the KMAC recognizes one senior in every sport as an all-academic winner. The All-Academic winner must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

Baseball

First team: Wyatt Reeder, Northmor; Mack Anglin Highland; Tate Tobin Highland, Nick Cunningham Fredericktown, Caleb Sheriff Fredericktown, Caleb Gallwitz East Knox, Cade Leach East Knox; Dylan James Danville; Jackson Goulter Centerburg; Brendan Christy Centerburg and Nico Wade Cardington.

Second team: Danny Vaught Cardington; Dalton Hall Centerburg; Nate Friel East Knox; Weston Melick East Knox; Clem Cunningham Fredericktown; Ty Hatfield Fredericktown; Clay Matthews Highland; Reese Weissenfluh Highland; Mitchell Bell Mt Gilead; Hunter Mariotti Northmor and Chris Bood Northmor;

Honorable Mention: Avery Harper Cardington; Bobby Zendarsky Centerburg; Ethan Hawk Danville; Gage Steinmetz East Knox; Brady Williams Fredericktown; Jarin Vasquez Highland; Riley Conners Mt Gilead; and Mostyn Evans Northmor;

Player of the Year: Mack Anglin Highland.

Baseball All-Academic: Tate Tobin Highland.

Baseball All-Academic: Ryland Thomas Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Hathaway Fredericktown.

League Champions: Fredericktown and Highland

Softball

First team: Kaitlyn Carney Highland; Savannah Fitzpatrick Highland; Casey Bertke Cardington; Kiersen George Cardington; Baylee Adams Cardington; Kaitlyn Tenzos Centerburg; Lily Tate Northmor; McKenzie Bump Mt Gilead; Kaitlynn Briggs Danville; McKinley Alberts Danville; Ashlee Montalvo Fredericktown; Hallie Rine East Knox;

Second team: Liz Jensen Highland; Haven Farson Highland; Dana Bertke Cardington; Paige Clinger Cardington; Amelia Smith Centerburg; Chloe Goulter Centerburg; Noa Sesma Centerburg; Aly Blunk Northmor; Madison Noble Mt Gilead; Daleigh Parker Danville; Hannah Duncan Danville; CeCe Newbold Danville; Alyssa Perkins Fredericktown; Cami Bailey East Knox.

Honorable Mention: Haliee Edgell Cardington; Savannah Dehart Centerburg; Aubrey Dawson Danville; Abby Bailey East Knox; Aria Hoeflich Fredericktown; Lucy Smith Highland; Morgan Beck Mt Gilead; Maddie Hoverland Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Tod Brininger.

Player of the Year: Casey Bertke Cardington,

All Academic: Lily Tate.

League Champion: Cardington

Girls Track

These Northmor girls were KMAC champions: Girls 4×200 relay: Sabrina Kelley, Bailey Wiseman, Natalie Bloom and Frankie Cutrupi.

Long jump: Juliana DiTullio Northmor.

Runner of the Year: Allison Johnson Mt Gilead.

Field Athlete of the Year: Kelsey Kennon Mt Gilead.

All Academic: Nichole Groseclose Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Brandon Dodrill Centerburg.

Boys Track

These Northmor boys were KMAC champions: 800-meter run Gavvin Keen Northmor; Pole Vault

Tony Martinez Northmor.

Runner of the Year: Connor Page Mt. Gilead.

Field Athlete of the Year: Micah Tuggle Mt. Gilead.

All Academic: Chance Campbell Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Jason Ewalt East Knox.

Northmor’s Reeder, Tate named to top baseball, softball squads