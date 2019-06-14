OHSAA announces divisional changes for 2019-2020 seasons

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2019 season, along with the new divisional breakdowns in volleyball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls basketball. The football regions, as well as the soccer, volleyball and basketball divisional breakdowns were approved by the OHSAA Board of Directors.

FOOTBALL

The official start date for football practice is Thursday, August 1 with the regular season beginning on Monday, August 26. “First Friday” is August 30 for area gridiron squads.

This coming football season for Galion, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Northmor and Crestline will see no changes as far as divisional placement goes.

Galion and Clear Fork will both still be in Division IV, Region XIV while Colonel Crawford and Northmor will still compete in Division VI, Region XXII. Crestline will remain in Division VII, Region XXVI.

2019 OHSAA Football Calendar

August 1: first day of coaching

August 9-24: scrimmage dates

August 26: regular season begins (First Friday is August 30)

September 24: first weekly computer points released

November 2: regular season ends

November 3: final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced

November 8-9: regional quarterfinals

November 15-16: regional semifinals

November 22-23: regional finals

November 29-30: state semifinals

December 5-7: State Championships in Canton

VOLLEYBALL

The official start date for volleyball practice is also set for Thursday, August 1 with the regular season set to begin on Friday, August 16.

Northmor’s Lady Golden Knights will be the only team changing divisions in volleyball in 2019 as they go from Division III in 2018 to Division IV this upcoming fall.

The Galion Lady Tigers and the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles will remain in Division III while the Clear Fork Lady Colts will still compete in Division II. The Crestline Lady Bulldogs will stay a Division IV volleyball team.

SOCCER

The official start date for volleyball practice is also set for Thursday, August 1 with the regular season set to begin on Friday, August 16.

Galion’s girls soccer team will be the lone squad changing districts for the 2019 season, moving up from a Division III school in 2018 to a Division II team this upcoming fall due to EMIS. EMIS is defined as the enrollment figures based on the Ohio Department of Education Management Information System. The boys team for the Tigers will remain in the Division II mix.

Both the Lady Colts and the boys team from Clear Fork remain Division II soccer programs for the 2019 season.

BASKETBALL

Girls basketball practice begins on Friday, October 25 with the regular season beginning on Friday, November 22. Boys basketball practice begins Friday, November 1 with the regular season set to begin on Wednesday, November 27.

Three area teams will see themselves competing in different divisions in basketball for the 2019-2020 season; one boys team and two girls teams.

The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys hoops squad move up from Division IV to Division III due to EMIS while the Northmor Lady Golden Knights go from Division IV to Division III as well thanks to competitive balance. EMIS also plays a part for the Galion Lady Tigers as they go from Division III to Division II in girls hoops this upcoming season.

Clear Fork’s boys and girls teams will remain Division II squads, as will the Galion boys team. Northmor’s boys team will tip-off in Division III action yet again while both the teams for the Crestline Bulldogs remain in Division IV for the upcoming winter season.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_OHSAA-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048