Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association summer tourney season underway

UPPER SANDUSKY — Back on Tuesday, June 4, the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held their first tournament of the season at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Upper Sandusky.

Brett Montgomery, a member of the Upper Sandusky Rams and top golfer from the Northern-10 Athletic Conference tournament over the last three seasons, excelled in his hometown to win the first HOJGA tournament of the season sponsored by Pam Hartman of Milford Center.

Montgomery parred the course, shooting a 36 on both the front and back nines for a total of 72 from the white tees. For the day, Montgomery finished with seven pars and six birdies while Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks closed in at a final score of 74 (37, 37) for the runner-up finish. Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian moved into third at 77, followed by Mount Gilead’s Hayes Bentley with a 78 and River Valley’s Talan Monticue coming in fifth with an 84 to round off in the 16-18 year old division.

Pleasant’s Minoy Shah took home the top honors in the 13-15 year old age group, firing a 39 and a 38 to finish with a 77 on 11 pars and one birdie from the gold tees. Alex Crowe of Fairbanks took second at 79 while Jacob Beaschler of Harding and Dina Shah of Pleasant shared third, shooting 84 apiece. Mason Rinehart of Pleasant picked up fifth with an 85.

Twelve and under top winners playing from the green tees were Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky who scored 49 with Kaden Ottley of Delaware placed second at 50. Sam Reynolds of Delaware St. Mary and Carson Walker of Galion shot 58’s for third, while Alex Schultz of Delaware was fifth at 69.

Also on hand representing the Galion Tigers were Bronson Dalenberg, Nicholas McMullen, Max Longwell, Nathan Barre and Nathan McMullen.

Dalenberg tied for 11th overall in the 15-18 age group with a 95 (three pars) while Nicholas McMullen tied for fifth in the 13-15 group, shooting an 86 (eight pars). Longwell (95), Barre (101) and Nathan McMullen (103) finished in ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively in that 13-15 age group as well.

HOJGA held their second event of the season at The Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday, June 10 and will see members head to Marysville next week on Wednesday, June 19.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

