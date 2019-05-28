Two relays and a vaulter off to state for Northmor

LANCASTER — On Friday afternoon, the track and field members from Northmor headed back down to Lancaster’s Fairfield Union High School to put a conclusion on the regional championships.

Day one of action back on Wednesday saw Tony Martinez capturing a title and 10 points for the Golden Knights by winning the pole vault with a height of 13-feet, 6-inches to advance to Columbus and the state meet.

Once all of the running events were completed, Northmor would see two of their boys relay teams also earning state berths and a trip to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium this week.

In the 4×100-meter relay, the foursome of Drew Zoll, Aaron Berg, Adam Petulla and PJ Lower finished in third place with a time of 44.60 to advance to state. The last running event of the meet, the 4×400-meter relay saw Zoll, Gavvin Keen, Petulla and Alec Moore finish in third as well with a time of 3:28.78 to advance.

Other competitors for the boys team at the regional meet were: 4×800-meter relay (G. Keen, Kooper Keen, Moore, Ryan Bentley), 7th; G. Keen- 800-meter run, 7th and K. Keen- 1600-meter run, 12th.

As a team, Northmor tallied 26 total points to finish eighth. Mount Gilead won the team title, tallying 89 points.

For the Lady Golden Knights, just Julianna DiTullio and Rachael Ervin were in action in their respective events on Friday. DiTullio ran a 5:40.36 in the 1600 (14th) and Ervin cleared 8-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault (10th).

The boys 4×100-relay team will be the first up on Friday, May 31 on the campus of The Ohio State University as they run their preliminaries race at approximately 10:55 a.m.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

