Eight Eagles’ bound for state track meet

TIFFIN — The Colonel Crawford boys track members returned to Tiffin and their portion of the regional track meet on Friday, May 24.

Crawford tallied 21 points as a team over the two-day meet, good for 11th overall in a 50-team field. The Liberty Center Tigers claimed the team championship in Tiffin, edging the runner-ups from Ottawa Hills; 46-45.33.

Back on Wednesday, May 22, Alex Mutchler claimed the championship in the pole vault with a height of 14-feet to earn a state berth and would be back in action on Friday, joined by Colton Rowland, Gavin Trubee and Braxton James in the 4×200-meter relay. The Eagles qualified for the finals with the sixth fastest time but would punch their ticket to state with a fourth place finish in a time of 1:33.11.

Mutchler was also set to run in the 300-meter hurdles but would not participate. James finished in sixth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.50 and would earn one of the two at-large bids to Columbus.

Also on the day, Jonah Studer placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 145-feet, 6-inches to claim the final three points for the Eagles. Jordan Fenner (high jump) and Owin Seevers (long jump) both saw their seasons come to an end after placing 14th in their respective events.

For the Crestline Bulldogs, they finished the regional meet with five points, three of which came from Max Anatra. Anatra finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.51. The other two points for the Bulldogs came from Alec Sipes and his seventh place finish in the pole vault on Wednesday. Logan Parrella finished 13th in the discus and 16th in the shot put for the ‘Dogs in Tiffin.

LANCASTER — While the boys team from Crawford was finishing up in Tiffin, the Lady Eagles were in action in day two at the Lancaster Regional on Friday.

When all was said and done, Colonel Crawford would see four individuals headed to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium this weekend to compete in the Division III state meet.

Katie Ruffener will be in attendance in two events as she placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.44 and third in the 300-hurdles in 46.48. Joining Ruffener in the 100-hurdles will be Cassidy Vogt. Vogt finished fifth in the race but received an at-large bid with her time of 15.46.

Over in the field events, Crawford will be represented by Drew Krassow and Jilliane Gregg. Krassow finished third in the high jump back on Wednesday (5’2”) and Gregg took third in the discus with a throw of 120-feet, 11-inches.

Also in action for the Lady Eagles were: 4×800-meter relay (Ally Hocker, Katie Hopkins, Hannah Willacker, Alison Manko), 7th; 4×100-meter relay (Vogt, Ruffener, Madisyn Cooke, Corin Feik), 7th; Vogt- long jump, 8th; Katie Hanft- 1600-meter run, 9th; Katie Hopkins- 3200-meter run, 13th.

Ruffener and Vogt will be the first to see action at the state meet in the 100-hurdles preliminaries on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

