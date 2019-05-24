N-10 baseball, softball all-conference squads announced

NORTH ROBINSON — The Northern-10 Athletic Conference recently released its all-conference teams lists for baseball and softball.

Upper Sandusky High School completed a clean sweep, winning the conference in both baseball and softball. The Rams baseball squad sits at 21-5 overall and finished the N-10 season with a 14-2 mark. For the Lady Rams, they claimed the conference championship with a 17-7 overall mark, including 14-2 in league play.

Colonel Crawford’s baseball team sits at 21-7 overall and finished as the N-10 runner-ups at 11-5 while the Lady Eagles finished fifth at 12-13 overall and 8-8 in conference matchups.

BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM: Brady Biglin, Buckeye Central; Trevor Ley, Bucyrus; Jordan Dasher, Carey; DRAYTON BURKHART and GAVIN FEICHTNER, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Cole Widmer, Mohawk; Sam Leach, Ridgedale; Jake Hall and Rickie Lacy, Seneca East; Jason Holly and Brenyn Marquart, Upper Sandusky; Noah Smith, Wynford

SECOND TEAM: Elliot Geissman, Buckeye Central; Reece Mullholand, Carey; CADE HAMILTON, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Tanner Osborn, Mohawk; Nate Blevins, Clayton Lust and Connor Lust, Ridgedale; Tyler Turek, Seneca East; Diago Cazares, Keaton Cunninghman and Parker Frombaugh, Upper Sandusky; Josh Crall, Wynford

HONORABLE MENTION: Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central; Lucas Kozinski, Bucyrus; Ian Yeater, Carey; DAYLEN BALLIET, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Landen Snyder, Mohawk; Adam Beard, Ridgedale; Hunter Martin, Seneca East; Brandon Giesey, Upper Sandusky; Kendall Blair, Wynford

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rickie Lacy, Seneca East

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Emerick, Upper Sandusky

SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM: Alexis Dye, Lauren Kohler, Carleigh Rister and Jade Torres, Bucyrus; Bridget Mullholand and Hailey Niederkohr, Carey; Paityn Closue and Aubrie Harper, Mohawk; Jessica Bowerman and Mallory Beamer, Seneca East; Alexis Fogle and Alivia Oney, Upper Saundusky

SECOND TEAM: Emma Lane, Buckeye Central; Hannah Lonsway and Emma Wagner, Carey; DANIELLE HORSLEY and ALIVIA STUDER, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Madi Chester and Tess Weinandy, Mohawk; Tory Bennett and Olivia VanBuskirk, Ridgedale; Jade Holman, Jenna Rodriguez and Brooke Swavel, Upper Sandusky; Paige Rex, Wynford

HONORABLE MENTION: Alexis Biglin, Buckeye Central; Alexis Schifer, Bucyrus; Alaina Tiell, Carey; HAILEY RATLIFF, COLONEL CRAWFORD; MaKenna Hurley, Mohawk; Elisa Pfaff, Ridgedale; Jillian Allgyre, Seneca East; Reagan Ward, Upper Sandusky; Allie Scott, Wynford

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carleigh Rister, Bucyrus

COACH OF THE YEAR: Luke Swavel, Upper Sandusky

