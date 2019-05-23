Northmor tracksters begin battle at regionals

LANCASTER — The Northmor Golden Knights regional track and field qualifiers headed down to Fairfield Union High School in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon to compete in their respective field and running events.

After day one of the two day meet, the Northmor boys sit in fourth place as a team with 12 points scored while the Lady Golden Knights are yet to reach the scoreboard. The Mount Gilead Indians currently sit at the top of the boys field with 19 points scored while the Columbus Academy girls lead the way with a dozen points.

Tony Martinez tallied 10 of Northmor’s 12 points on Wednesday as he claimed a regional championship in the pole vault, clearing a height of 13-feet, 6-inches. Senior Martinez outlasted runner-up Steven Tumbleson, a sophomore from Fredericktown, as well as two others, that cleared 12-feet, 6-inches. With the victory, Martinez will be in action at the Division III State Championships next weekend at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Also picking up points for the Knights’ boys squad on the day were Gavvin Keen, Kooper Keen, Alec Moore and Ryan Bentley. Those four athletes finished in seventh place in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 8:40.19. The championship team in the event, Mount Gilead, clocked in with a time of 8:11.96.

In the running event preliminaries, the 4×100-meter relay foursome of Drew Zoll, Aaron Berg, Adam Petulla and PJ Lower finished as the top-qualifying team with their effort of 44.69. The 4×400-meter relay group of Zoll, G. Keen, Petulla and Moore will be in action in finals on Friday after qualifying fourth with a time of 3:31.16. Mount Gilead was also the top qualifiers in the 4×400-relay with a time of 3:27.03. Those relay squads are set to join G. Keen in the 800-meter run and K. Keen in the 1600-meter run in the final day of regional competition.

For the Lady Golden Knights, four-event qualifier Rachael Ervin failed to make finals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. The 4×400-relay team of Sabrina Kelley, Julianna DiTullio, Frankie Cutrupi and Ervin also came up short in the bid for finals on Friday. DiTullio will be competing in the 1600 on Friday and will be joined by Ervin in her final regional event, the girls pole vault.

The second and final day of regionals competition is set to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-5.jpg

Tony Martinez claims pole vault championship

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048