MOAC announces spring sports all-conference squads

GALION — Recently, the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference released their lists of student athletes that were named to the all-conference teams in their respective spring sports.

In baseball, the Clear Fork Colts and the Ontario Warriors shared the MOAC title in a battle that went to the very end of the regular season. The Lady Colts also sat atop the conference in softball and shared the league crown with the Lady Spartans from Pleasant. Harding dominated tennis courts throughout the spring and finished their league scheduled unscathed en route to the championship. Shelby took home the team championship at the MOAC track and field meet while the Galion Lady Tigers outlasted the field in the girls side of things to earn another piece of conference hardware.

Listed below are the athletes that achieved all-conference honors, separated by sport.

BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM: Ben Atiyeh and Evan Ulrich, Buckeye Valley; AJ BLUBAUGH and MITCH DULIN, CLEAR FORK; RYAN UTZ, GALION; Kwuave Booker and Gabe Detwiler, Harding; Andrew Cacchio and Avery Fisher, Ontario; Brennon Newell, Pleasant; McGwire Albert, Shelby

SECOND TEAM: Fletcher Holquist and Mason Kurtz, Buckeye Valley; CADEN FLYNN and DYLAN JEWELL, CLEAR FORK; CAMERON PAYNE, GALION; Joey Hamon, Harding; Caden Armstrong, Ontario; Robert Curren, Pleasant; James Emery, River Valley; Blaise Caudill and Caden Payne, Shelby

HONORABLE MENTION: Andy Anthony, Buckeye Valley; BROCK TALBOTT, CLEAR FORK; SPENCER KELLER, GALION; Sam Mitchell, Harding; Isaac Baldridge, Ontario; Zane Dine, Pleasant; Talan Monticue, River Valley; Evan Bogner, Shelby

SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM: Anika Craft, Buckeye Valley; CARSON CROWNER and HAYLIE MILLER, CLEAR FORK; NEVAEH CLARK and KATE SCHIEBER, GALION; Corrine Fanello, Ontario; Grace Davis and Makenna Waddell, Pleasant; Alexis Stevens and Shelby Wrestler, River Valley; Sadie Smith, Shelby

SECOND TEAM: Nina Peak, Buckeye Valley; BROOKE ROBINSON, CLEAR FORK; EMILY SEDMAK and MADELYN THOMAS, GALION; Emilee Cochran and Halle Ciroli, Ontario; Aubrey Conklin and Courtney White, Pleasant; Taylor Hecker, River Valley; Billeting Gates and Emma Taylor, Shelby

HONORABLE MENTION: Lily Irvine, Buckeye Valley; HALLIE GOTTFRIED, CLEAR FORK; GABBY KAPLE, GALION; Madison McKinniss, Harding; Natalie Link, Ontario; Olivia Jordan, Pleasant; McAilah Spaulding, River Valley; Kylee Tuttle, Shelby

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

FIRST TEAM: KAITLIN BAILEY, GALION; Shealana Booker, Harding; SARI CONNER, GALION; BROOKLYN COSEY, GALION; ANNA COURT, GALION; Chloe Dawson, Buckeye Valley; Nicole Flock, Harding; Anna Gregg, Ontario; Cierra Gurney, Shelby; Madeleine Heimlich, Shelby; Makenna Heimlich, Shelby; Reyna Hoffman, Shelby; Latayjah Jefferson, Harding; Ellie Mauer, Ontario; Grace Mauer, Ontario; Nina McGinn, Harding; KERRIGAN MYERS, GALION; Bree Mullet, Ontario; JALYN OSWALD, GALION; Ariah Reuer, Ontario; Alexis Ruth, River Valley; HANNAH SNYDER, GALION; Camryn Varner, Pleasant; Tatana Young, River Valley

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

FIRST TEAM: NOAH ATKINSON, GALION; Deandre Ayers, Harding; Caleb Brown, Shelby; Kaeden Faggs, Harding; Owen Fisher, Shelby; COLBEY FOX, GALION; Grant Gossom, Shelby; KALIB GRIFFIN, GALION; Caleb Henkel, Shelby; GAGE LACKEY, GALION; Blake Lucius, Shelby; Keandre Marlow, Ontario; Isaiah Marstiller, Buckeye Valley; JACK MCELLIGOTT, GALION; Garey Moaney, Harding; Canden Morris, Harding; Corbin Osborne, Shelby; Uriah Schwemley, Shelby; Sam Swanger, Shelby; Tabias Thompson-Reece, Harding; HUNTER TOLLISON, CLEAR FORK; JACOB WILLIAMS, GALION

TENNIS

FIRST TEAM: NOAH BROWN, CLEAR FORK; Kyle Baseman, Buckeye Valley; Hezekiah Barron, Harding; Will Atkinson, Harding; Michael Muetzel, Harding; WESTON ROSE, GALION; ALEC DICUS, GALION

SECOND TEAM: Erik Naslund, Buckeye Valley; Daniel Stimson, Harding; Mitchell Lucas, Buckeye Valley; Olivia Moodley; Harding; Nathan Longstreth, Harding; Ibrahim Garbadawala, Ontario; Graham Brown, Ontario

HONORABLE MENTION: Toby Neil, Buckeye Valley; LANE BROWNE, CLEAR FORK; MATT GIMBEL, GALION; Diede Adissem, Harding; Andrew Xiao, Ontario; Jason Lin, Ontario; Eian Zachmann, Pleasant; Carson Trafzer, River Valley; Bailey Branstetter, River Valley; Ryan Stahl, Shelby

