Lady Knights fifth, boys sixth at DIII Central District meet

PATASKALA — Day three of the Division III Central District track and field meet took place for members of the Northmor Golden Knights on Saturday, May 18 at Watkins Memorial High School.

Heading into the final day of action, Northmor had just two individuals and one relay team qualify for the regional meet this week at Lancaster’s Fairfield Union High School.

Tony Martinez headlined the qualifiers following a height of 13-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault that landed him a district championship on Thursday, May 16. Also qualifying for the Northmor boys team from earlier last week was the 4×800-meter relay team of Gavvin Keen, Kooper Keen, Alec Moore and Ryan Bentley. The Knights’ foursome snagged the final qualifying spot, earning fourth place with a time of 8:38.29. Freshman Rachael Ervin was the only member of the Lady Knights to have qualified for regionals entering Saturday as she earned third place in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet.

When all the points were tallied on Saturday, the Northmor girls would take home fifth place with 53 points as the boys team finished sixth with 62 points. As to be expected, the Mount Gilead Indians dominated the field as both squads took home team championships (G-123, B-147.5).

Ervin proved to remain on a roll on Saturday as she finished fourth in both the 100-meter hurdles (17.55) and the 300-meter hurdles (50.18) to continue her season. Additionally, Ervin joined Juliana DiTullio, Frankie Cutrupi and Sabrina Kelley to finish as the runner-ups in the 4×400-meter relay in a time of 4:22.40, thus advancing to regionals.

DiTullio would finish the meet as Northmor’s only other regional qualifier following a fourth place performance in the 1600-meter run (5:54.42).

Also placing on Saturday for the Lady Golden Knights were: 4×200-meter relay (Kelley, Bailey Wiseman, Natalie Bloom, Cutrupi), 5th; 4×100-meter relay (Kelley, Wiseman, Bloom, Cutrupi), 8th; Bailey Snyder- 400-meter dash, 8th; DiTullio- 800-meter run, 6th; Cutrupi- 200-meter dash, 8th and Olivia Goodson- 3200-meter run, 8th.

Joining Martinez as individual qualifiers for the boys were Kooper and Gavvin Keen.

Kooper finished in fourth place in the 1600 in a time of 4:49.37 while Gavvin ran his way to a runner-up finish in the 800 with a time of 2:03.45.

The relay events would prove to be where the Northmor boys team would pick up a majority of their scoring as all but the 4×200-relay squad advanced to the Lancaster regional meet. In that 4×200-relay, Northmor entered the finals with the fourth-fastest qualifying time but would disqualified in the race that counted.

Aaron Berg, Martinez, Garrett Barnhart and Adam Petulla teamed up for a fourth place finish in the 4×100-relay (45.98) while the 4×400-relay team of Drew Zoll, G. Keen, Petulla and Moore finished as the runner-ups in a time of 3:32.85.

Zoll went on to place fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200 for the Knights with Bentley earning sixth in the 3200. Anthony Petulla rounded out the scoring for the Northmor boys on Saturday by finishing sixth in the 300-hurdles.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048