Eagles track squads leading the way at district meet

BUCYRUS — With day one in the books at the Division III, Northwest District meet in Bucyrus, the Colonel Crawford Eagles track and field squads find themselves with at least a share of the lead in the team scoring.

On the girls side of the meet, the Lady Eagles sit alone atop the leader board with three events scored, posting 25 points while the boys team is currently tied with the Crestview Cougars with 22 points. The Crestline Bulldogs boys team tallied 18 points in the first day of competition and are in fourth place in the field with four events scored.

For Crawford’s girls, they saw a relay team and three individuals punch their tickets to next week’s regional meet, beginning with the 4×800-meter relay team.

Katie Hopkins, Alison Manko, Hannah Willacker and Ally Hocker posted a time of 10:36.33 in the race and advanced in their postseason by finishing third. Jilliane Gregg will be in action in the girls discus at regionals following a third-place effort of 112-feet, 2-inches. In the high jump, sisters Drew and Liv Krassow finished second and fourth, respectively, to rack up 14 total points and move on in the postseason. Drew cleared 5-feet, 5-inches while Liv earned her spot at regionals with a height of 5-feet, 2-inches.

Over on the boys side, Alex Mutchler claimed a district championship in the pole event, clearing a height of 14-feet and will be joined at regionals by teammate Owin Seevers. Seevers secured his spot next week with a runner-up placement in the long jump with a bound of 20-feet, 1-inch. Crawford’s 4×800-relay came in fifth place, earning four points but failed to qualify for the regional meet.

Crestline’s boys team saw a pair of their field athletes qualify for the regional meet with their respective performances on day one. Logan Parrella earned a spot at regionals with his third-place effort in the shot put at 43-feet, 10-inches. In the pole vault, Alec Sipes finished as the runner-up to Mutchler, clearing 12-feet.

In the preliminaries on day one, the Lady Eagles saw Katie Ruffener earn the top-spot in three individual events while the 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Corin Feik, Ruffener, Madisyn Cooke and Cassidy Vogt also finished with the top qualifying time for Saturday’s finals in 52.67. Ruffener sits as the athlete to beat in the 100-meter hurdles (16.00), the 300-meter hurdles (46.82) and the 200-meter dash (27.49).

Also qualifying for finals on Saturday for the Crawford girls were: Vogt- 100-hurdles, 3rd and 300-hurdles, 3rd; Hocker- 800-meter run, 3rd; Willacker- 800, 13th and the 4×200-meter relay team of Feik, Cooke, L. Krassow, D. Krassow, 8th.

Mutchler would also find himself sitting atop the qualifiers in the 300-hurdles, turning in a top qualifying time of 42.67. Mutchler also qualified in the 110-meter hurdles in fourth.

In relay action, Crawford will see both their 4×100-meter relay team (2nd) and 4×200-relay team (3rd) in action on Saturday. The Bulldogs will be right alongside the Eagles in the 4×200-relay (4th) and will also take to the field in the 4×400-meter relay after qualifying with the seventh best time.

Max Anatra and Dakota Wireman will also be competing in the finals on Saturday in their respective running events as Anatra qualified in the 110-hurdles (2nd) and the 300-hurdles (3rd) while Wireman takes to the field in the 400-meter dash (7th) and the 200 (7th).

Colton Rowland qualified in third in the 100-meter dash and the 200 to keep his postseason run alive while Braxton James, Sam Webb and Tristian Cross will also compete on Saturday after their times on Thursday. James was sixth in the 800 with Webb qualifying 15th and Cross will be the final qualifier in the 200.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Crestline-Bulldog.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg

Crestline boys currently in fourth

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048