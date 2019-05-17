Eagles’ baseball claims Division IV sectional crown

Colonel Crawford 5, Tiffin Calvert 2

NORTH ROBINSON — After receiving a No. 2 seed in their district tournament bracket and a first-round bye, the Colonel Crawford Eagles baseball team got their postseason run started on Thursday afternoon by hosting the No. 10 seeded Tiffin Calvert Senecas at Marion E. Althouse Field for a sectional championship.

The contest began with 2½ scoreless innings before the hosts tallied a run in the home half of the third frame. Calvert would respond with two runs in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, their only advantage of the ballgame. Crawford evened the score in the fourth before tacking on the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth. The Eagles would then add two insurance runs in the sixth inning while their defense kept the Senecas off of the scoreboard.

Colonel Crawford improved their season record to 19-7 and will move on to district semifinals action against the No. 3 seeded Plymouth Big Red on Wednesday, May 22 at Heise Park in Galion. Plymouth defeated No. 6 Lucas on Thursday; 3-2. In the other portion of the Division IV, Galion District bracket, it will be two other Northern-10 Athletic Conference teams facing off as the No. 1 seeded Mohawk Warriors take on the No. 5 seeded Buckeye Central Bucks.

Drayton Burkhart went the distance on the hill for Crawford, scattering four hits and allowing two earned runs while striking out 11 Tiffin Calvert hitters. Burkhart helped his cause with a run scored on offense.

The Eagles tallied six hits en route to their five runs, stranded six runners on base and were spotless in the field of play defensively.

Offensive statistics for the sectional champions came from: Cade Hamilton- 1B, 2R, 2SB; Trevin Fairchild- 1B, RBI; Gavin Feichtner- 1B, RBI; Carson Feichtner- 1B; Dylan Cooke- 1B; Brock Ritzhaupt- 1B, SB; Caleb Lohr- RBI; Grady Newman- R and Nolan McKibben- R.

Buckeye Central 3, Crestline 2

NEW WASHINGTON — Back on Tuesday, May 14, the Crestline Bulldogs headed to New Washington as the No. 9 seed in their bracket to battle with the No. 5 seeded Buckeye Central squad.

The Bucks would edge the ‘Dogs by a final tally of 3-2, putting an end to Crestline’s season at 8-11 overall. Buckeye Central would go on to claim a sectional championship on Thursday, May 16 with a 5-3 victory on the road at No. 4 seeded New Riegel.

Lady Eagles 13, Buckettes 0

NEW WASHINGTON — While the Buckeye Central team was hosting Crestline in tournament action on Tuesday, May 14, the Buckettes welcomed the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles to their home field to play in one last N-10 contest.

Crawford would go on to blank their hosts; 13-0. With the victory, the Lady Eagles put a cap on their season, the first one under new head coach Sarah Gray, at 12-13 overall and an even .500 in conference play at 8-8.

