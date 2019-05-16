Tigers’ baseball split games headed into tourney

GALION — The Galion Tigers baseball squad met up with the visiting Colonel Crawford Eagles on Wednesday afternoon for one final tune-up before the beginning of their postseason run.

Colonel Crawford would get on the board first with a run in the top of the opening frame before Galion responded with a pair of runs across the plate in the home half to head into the second up; 2-1. In that second inning, the Eagles would add a run to tie the contest before the Tigers plated three in the bottom of the second to regain the lead at 5-2.

Staring at a three-run deficit, Crawford stepped up to the plate in the top of the third and would proceed to score four runs to take their second lead of the contest at 6-5. The lead would be short-lived however as Galion would once again respond, scoring two in the bottom of the inning to reclaim the advantage; 7-6.

Both teams would go quietly for the first time in the fourth, sending the Eagles up to bat in the fifth still down a run. Colonel Crawford’s offense would come back to life as they tallied three runs in the inning to go up; 9-7. That is how the game would conclude as the Tigers went scoreless throughout the remainder of the ballgame.

With the victory, the visitors improved to 18-7 overall on the season while the hometown Tigers dropped to 15-8.

Galion managed five hits en route to their seven runs while stranding eight runners on base. For Crawford, they scored nine runs on nine hits and left seven on the base path. The Tigers committed four errors in the field on the day and the Eagles, three.

Troy Manring was handed the loss for Galion following 3⅓ innings pitched that saw him allowing four hits and three runs while striking out a batter. Cade Hamilton picked up the win for Crawford, tossing 1⅔ innings on the mound while issuing one walk and fanning one Tigers’ batter.

Spencer Keller had Galion’s only multi-hit game with two singles. Keller also scored twice, drove in a run and stole two bases in the loss. Gavin Feichtner and Caleb Lohr both picked up multiple hits in the Eagles’ victory as Feichtner finished with three singles, a run scored, an RBI and a steal with Lohr knocking two singles, scoring a run and swiping two bags.

Other statistics for the Tigers on Wednesday were: Clay Karnes- 1⅓IP, H, R, K; Jacob Lear- ⅔IP, H, 3R(2E), 2BB; Brody Symsick- 1⅔IP, H, R, K; Ryan Utz- 2B, R; Cameron Payne- 1B, 3RBI; Jackson Staton- R, SB; Manring- 2R; Sam Albert- 1B, R, RBI, SB and Carter Keinath- SB.

Additional stats for the Eagles in the win were: Daylen Balliet- 3IP, 5H, 7ER, 3BB, R; Trevin Fairchild- 2⅓IP, BB, 1B, RBI; Hamilton- 1B, R, RBI; Drayton Burkhart- R; Carson Feichtner- R; Dylan Cooke- 1B, 2R, RBI, SB and Brock Ritzhaupt- 2B, R, 3RBI.

The No. 4 seeded Galion Tigers will play host to the No. 5 seeded Lexington Minutemen in a Division II sectional championship contest on Thursday at 5 p.m. while the No. 2 seeded Colonel Crawford Eagles host the No. 10 seeded Tiffin Calvert Senecas in their Division IV sectional championship game on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The winner of the Galion and Lexington contest will advance to the district semifinals at Heidelberg University on Thursday, May 23 and take on the winner of the matchup between the No. 1 seeded Van Wert Cougars and the No. 7 seeded Wapakoneta Redskings. The winner of the meeting between Crawford and Calvert will be at Galion on Wednesday, May 22 and will face either the No. 3 seeded Plymouth Big Red or the No. 6 seeded Lucas Cubs in district semifinals action.

In a scurry to find an opponent for their Senior Night, the Galion baseball team hosted the visiting Edison Chargers back on Tuesday, May 14. The Tigers would have no issues with their guests, marching to a 7-3 victory.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

