Northmor tracksters begin postseason run

PATASKALA — On Tuesday afternoon, the members of the Northmor track and field teams loaded the buses and headed down to Watkins Memorial High School to compete in day one of the Division III, Central District meet.

The meet, separated into two divisions, saw just one event scored on day one; the 4×800-meter relay.

Northmor’s boys squad, consisting of Gavvin Keen, Kooper Keen, Alec Moore and Ryan Bentley finished their race in a time of 8:38.29, good for a fourth place finish and five points. With that placement, the Knights’ foursome advance to the regional meet next weekend.

Over on the girls side, Maddison Yaussy, Olivia Goodson, Julia Kanagy and Riley Yunker turned in a time of 11:39.71 to place fifth in the field and tally four points for the Lady Golden Knights.

In Northmor’s portion of the district meet, the field events, as well as running finals, are set to be held on Saturday, May 18.

Qualifying for finals for the Northmor boys team were: 4×200-meter relay- Drew Zoll, Anthony Petulla, Garrett Barnhart, Adam Petulla, 4th; 4×100-meter relay- Aaron Berg, Tony Martinez, Barnhart, Adam Petulla, 4th; 4×400-meter relay- Zoll, K. Keen, Adam Petulla, Moore, 6th; Zoll- 400-meter dash, 3rd and 200-meter dash, 3rd; Anthony Petulla- 300-meter hurdles, 6th; G. Keen- 800-meter run, 2nd; T.J. Diehl- 800, 15th.

For the Lady Golden Knights, the following girls will be in action in the finals on Saturday: 4×200-relay- Sabrina Kelley, Bailey Wiseman, Natalie Bloom, Frankie Cutrupi, 5th; 4×100-relay- Kelley, Wiseman, Bloom, Cutrupi, 3rd; 4×400-relay- Julianna DiTullio, Cutrupi, Rachael Ervin, Kelley, 4th; Ervin- 100-meter hurdles, 4th and 300-hurdles, 3rd; Bailey Snyder- 400, 8th; DiTullio- 800, 7th; Yunker- 800, 12th; Cutrupi- 200, 8th.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

