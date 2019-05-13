Galion tennis team wins season finale

Galion 4, Clear Fork 1

GALION — Galion ’s boys tennis team closed out their season with a 4-1 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win vs. Clear Fork last week. The Tigers finished with a 13-5 overall record, 8-5 in league. It was Galion’s best finish since a 12-7 mark in 2003.

Galion swept singles play. Freshman Matt Gimbel won 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. At second singles, Zach Grimes won 6-1, 6-3 and Alec Dicus won at third singles 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).

At first doubles, Chris Amick and Jamie Hollis won 6-3, 7-5. Weston Rose and Kodin West fell in the final doubles match, 2-6, 4-6.

Colonel Crawford 5, Buckeye Central 2

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford was a 5-2 winner over Buckeye Central in eight innings. last week. The Eagles improved to 17-7 overall and 11-5 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play.

Crawford would strike first in the opening frame before Buckeye tied it up in the bottom of the second. The Eagles would retaliate with a run in the top of the third and the scoring would halt for both squads until the Bucks tied it at two apiece in the home half of the fifth. The Eagles plated three runs in the eighth for the win.

Drayton Burkhart went the distance for Colonel Crawford, allowing five hits and two earned runs while walking four and striking out eight. Crawford had five fielding errors.

Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles 4, Ridgedale Lady Rockets 2

MORRAL — Crawford beat Ridgedale 4-2 to improve to 11-13 overall and 7-8 in N-10 play.

Eagles snag N-10 baseball, softball wins

