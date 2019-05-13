Bulldogs win second straight MBC track title

CRESTLINE — Crestline’s boys track team won its second Mid-Buckeye Conference on Saturday. They won four events en route to 175 poinds, followed by 2. Loudonville- 151; 3. Lucas- 133; 4. St. Peter’s- 85 and 5. Mansfield Christian- 72.

The Bulldogs would finish the meet with titles in four individual events, led by Dakota Wireman. Wireman earned the conference title in both the 400-meter dash (53.43) and the 200-meter dash (24.60) while also earning eight points via a runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash for Crestline.

Trevor Phillips also tallied big points for the champs, starting with a win in the long jump. Phillips sat atop the field in the event, claiming the championship with a bound of 18’4½”. In addition to the title, Phillips also earned a pair of third place finishes in the 100 and in the high jump on the day. Crestline’s final event win came via Logan Parrella in the shot put. Parrella posted a winning toss of 42’½” to defeat runner-up and teammate, Ethan Clark. Parella would go on to also finish third in the discus and fourth in the pole vault.

Other members of the ‘Dogs to place on the day were: 4×800-meter relay, 4th; 4×200-meter relay, 2nd; 4×100-meter relay, 2nd; 4×400-meter relay, 2nd; Max Anatra- 110-meter hurdles, 3rd and 300-meter hurdles, 2nd; Alec Sipes- 110-hurdles, 5th, 300-hurdles, 6th and pole vault, 3rd; Danny Kiser- 1600-meter run, 8th, 800-meter run, 5th and 3200-meter run, 6th; Austin Silverwood- 400, 5th, 200, 3rd and high jump, tied-2nd; Ben Sharp- 800, 8th and 3200, 8th; Caleb Moore- long jump, 3rd and Jaden Stewart- discus, 2nd.

Over on the girls side of the MBC meet, it would be the Loudonville Lady Redbirds earning the team title with 176.5 points, narrowly holding off the runner-ups from Lucas (173). Crestline’s Lady Bulldogs finished in third overall as a team, netting 88 points. St. Peter’s tallied 83.5, good for fourth while Mansfield Christian rounded out the field in fifth place, scoring 47.

Crestline’s only title at the conference meet would come in the final running event of the day, the 4×400-meter relay. In that relay, the Lady Bulldogs squad of Hannah Delong, Ivy Stewart, Lauryn Tadda and Caitlin Harley would earn the title with a championship time of 4:42.30. In the other relay events, Crestline would go on to a pair of fourth place finishes in both the 4×2 and 4×100-meter events.

Harley, Rachel Weyant and Kennedy Moore would net the Lady Bulldogs their highest individual placements on the afternoon as all three athletes earned second-place finishes in the 800, the shot put and the high jump, respectively. Harley would finish sixth in the 1600 while Weyant also claimed fifth in the discus. Moore jumped her way to a fifth-place finish in the long jump as well.

Holli Garrick took home fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100 while Stewart earned a pair of fourth-place finishes in both the 300-hurdles and the long jump. Delong rounded out the scoring in the running events portion with a fifth-place time in the 300-hurdles while Alandra Tesso and Brianna Briggs placed fourth in the discus and shot put, respectively.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_MBC-Champs.jpg

Lady ‘Dogs finish third at conference meet

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048