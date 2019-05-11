Clear Fork’s Hunter Tollison wins MOAC pole vault title

MARION — Hunter Tollison claimed the Clear Fork Colts’ only championship at the MOAC meet by winning the boys shot put with a mark of 50-feet. Ethan Staley earned the only other individual event points for the Colts by placing eighth in the pole vault. Clear Fork finished seventh in the 4×800-relay, sixth in the 4×200-relay, eighth in the 4×100-relay and fifth in the 4×400-relay.

Shelby won the boys team title, netting 159 points to Galion’s 125, followed by: 3. Harding- 94; 4. Ontario- 86; 5. Pleasant- 68; 6. Buckeye Valley- 63.5; 7. River Valley- 40.5 and 8. Clear Fork- 21.

Galion won the girls team title, with 153.5 points. Ontario was second with 120.5, followed by 3. Buckeye Valley- 94; 4. River Valley- 93.5; 5. Shelby- 85; 6. Clear Fork- 45; 7. Pleasant- 42.5 and 8. Harding- 28.

Placements for the Clear Fork Lady Colts at the MOAC meet were: 4×800-relay, 7th; 4×200-relay, 4th; 4×100-relay, 7th; 4×400-relay, 5th; Ellasen Robinette- shot put, 3rd and discus, 5th; Rebekah Conrad- shot put, 7th and discus, 8th; Mariah Smith- long jump, 7th; Trinity Murray- pole vault, 3rd; Emily Hart- 100, 6th and 200, 3rd; and Jessica Mack- 400, 7th.

Photo by Don Tudor Clear Fork took part in last week’s MOAC track meet in Marion. Overall, the boys team was eighth. The Lady Colts were sixth. Clear Fork placed fourth in the 4x2oo relay. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_c-050919j-MOAC-track_0045.jpg Photo by Don Tudor Clear Fork took part in last week’s MOAC track meet in Marion. Overall, the boys team was eighth. The Lady Colts were sixth. Clear Fork placed fourth in the 4x2oo relay.