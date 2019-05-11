Clear Fork’s Hunter Tollison wins MOAC pole vault title

MARION — Hunter Tollison claimed the Clear Fork Colts’ only championship at the MOAC meet by winning the boys shot put with a mark of 50-feet. Ethan Staley earned the only other individual event points for the Colts by placing eighth in the pole vault. Clear Fork finished seventh in the 4×800-relay, sixth in the 4×200-relay, eighth in the 4×100-relay and fifth in the 4×400-relay.
Shelby won the boys team title, netting 159 points to Galion’s 125, followed by: 3. Harding- 94; 4. Ontario- 86; 5. Pleasant- 68; 6. Buckeye Valley- 63.5; 7. River Valley- 40.5 and 8. Clear Fork- 21.
Galion won the girls team title, with 153.5 points. Ontario was second with 120.5, followed by 3. Buckeye Valley- 94; 4. River Valley- 93.5; 5. Shelby- 85; 6. Clear Fork- 45; 7. Pleasant- 42.5 and 8. Harding- 28.
Placements for the Clear Fork Lady Colts at the MOAC meet were: 4×800-relay, 7th; 4×200-relay, 4th; 4×100-relay, 7th; 4×400-relay, 5th; Ellasen Robinette- shot put, 3rd and discus, 5th; Rebekah Conrad- shot put, 7th and discus, 8th; Mariah Smith- long jump, 7th; Trinity Murray- pole vault, 3rd; Emily Hart- 100, 6th and 200, 3rd; and Jessica Mack- 400, 7th.