Galion Lady Tigers claim back-to-back MOAC titles

MARION — The postseason has officially begun for the Galion Tigers track and field teams with the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference meet that was held on both Tuesday and Thursday at Marion Harding High School.

Galion got started in a big way as the Lady Tigers staked claim to their second consecutive MOAC title as they tallied 153.5 points over the two-day event, outlasting the runner-ups from Ontario (120.5).

Rounding out the scoring on the girls side were: 3. Buckeye Valley- 94; 4. River Valley- 93.5; 5. Shelby- 85; 6. Clear Fork- 45; 7. Pleasant- 42.5 and 8. Harding- 28.

Kerrigan Myers led the way for the Galion Lady Tigers by claiming one event championship on Tuesday and collecting three additional titles on Thursday to rack up a total of 40 points en route to being named the girls’ Most Valuable Player.

On Tuesday, Myers won the high jump by clearing 5-feet, 2-inches before taking to the running events on Thursday. Myers continued her title march on Thursday by first claiming the top-spot in the 100-meter hurdles event in a new meet record time of 14.59. The other two victories for the Galion standout would come in the 100-meter dash (12.97) and the 200-meter dash (26.09).

Anna Court and Jalyn Oswald earned two event titles for the Lady Tigers as well on Tuesday with Court taking the discus championship with a heave of 124-feet, 5-inches and Oswald winning the long jump with a bound of 16’1¼”. In addition to Myers’ wins in the running events, the Galion girls 4×200-meter relay team earned 10 points and a title with a time of 1:50.07.

Other placements for the Galion Lady Tigers were: 4×800-meter relay, 4th; 4×100-meter relay, 2nd; 4×400-meter relay, 4th; Court- shot put, 4th; Kasidee Sinclair- shot put, 5th; Brooklyn Cosey- long jump, 5th and 300-meter hurdles, 3rd; Samantha Comer- high jump, 4th, 100-hurdles, 2nd and 300-hurdles, 2nd; Kayla Hardy- pole vault, 4th; Nicole Thomas- pole vault, 5th; Oswald- 100, 7th; Brooklyn Gates- 1600-meter run, 6th and 3200-meter run, 5th; Zaynah Tate- 400-meter dash, 5th; Sari Conner- 800-meter run, 7th and Ava Smith- 3200, 7th.

Placements for the Clear Fork Lady Colts at the MOAC meet were: 4×800-relay, 7th; 4×200-relay, 4th; 4×100-relay, 7th; 4×400-relay, 5th; Ellasen Robinette- shot put, 3rd and discus, 5th; Rebekah Conrad- shot put, 7th and discus, 8th; Mariah Smith- long jump, 7th; Trinity Murray- pole vault, 3rd; Emily Hart- 100, 6th and 200, 3rd and Jessica Mack- 400, 7th.

Over on the boys side, Galion would get a dominate performance from Colbey Fox as he claimed the top-spot in all three of his individual events to earn 30 points for the runner-up Tigers. Shelby would earn the boys’ team championship, netting 159 points to outlast Galion (125).

Rounding out the field on the boys side were: 3. Harding- 94; 4. Ontario- 86; 5. Pleasant- 68; 6. Buckeye Valley- 63.5; 7. River Valley- 40.5 and 8. Clear Fork- 21.

Fox earned titles in the 100 in a time of 11.40, the 200 with a time of 22.75 and the 400 in the top-time of 50.11. In addition to those three individual championships, Galion also saw Noah Atkinson and Jack McElligott earn crowns, as well as the 4×400-relay team running away with the win in a time of 3:30.17.

Atkinson won the boys discus with a winning distance of 143-feet, 8-inches and McElligott surprised most everyone by winning the high jump by clearing 6-feet, 6-inches to defeat the favored Uriah Schwemley of Shelby (6-feet, 4-inches).

Other placements for the runner-up Tigers in Marion were: 4×800-relay, 6th; 4×200-relay, 2nd; 4×100-relay, 3rd; Atkinson- shot put, 5th; Hanif Donaldson- long jump, 3rd; Kalib Griffin- long jump, 8th; Isaiah Alsip- 110-meter hurdles, 3rd and 200, 5th; Braxton Tate- 1600, 3rd, 800, 2nd and 3200, 2nd; Jacob Williams- 400, 6th and Simon Shawk- 800, 7th.

Hunter Tollison claimed the Clear Fork Colts’ only championship at the MOAC meet by winning the boys shot put with a mark of 50-feet. Ethan Staley earned the only other individual event points for the Colts by placing eighth in the pole vault. Clear Fork finished seventh in the 4×800-relay, sixth in the 4×200-relay, eighth in the 4×100-relay and fifth in the 4×400-relay.

Kerrigan Myers and Colbey Fox clean house

By Chad Clinger

