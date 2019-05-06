High school softball, baseball tourney draws announced

The weather has had quite an impact on the high school spring sports season but as we approach the middle of May, it is now tournament time for area prep softball and baseball teams.

Recently, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the respective tournament seeds and draws for the teams representing Galion, Colonel Crawford, Northmor, Crestline and Clear Fork High Schools.

SOFTBALL

Galion, Colonel Crawford and Clear Fork

The Galion Lady Tigers softball squad was issued the No. 2 seed in the Division III, Lexington Sectional/District tournament and received a first-round bye. Galion will play the winner of the contest between the No. 7 Huron Lady Tigers and the No. 8 Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles. Crawford will play at Huron on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. in the Sectional Semifinals and the winner will be at Galion on Friday, May 10 at 5 p.m. to play the hosting Lady Tigers for a Sectional Championship.

In the bottom portion of the Lexington bracket, the Clear Fork Lady Colts received the No. 4 seed and will host the winner of the contest between the No. 5 seeded Milan Edison Lady Chargers and the No. 10 seeded New London Lady Wildcats, also on Friday at 5 p.m. Milan Edison and New London clash on Tuesday.

Northmor

Northmor’s Lady Golden Knights will be in action in the Division III, Pickerington II Sectional/District as the No. 18 seed. Their first-round matchup will take place on the road at No. 12 Johnstown-Monroe on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to West Jefferson on Thursday, May 9 to clash with the hosting No. 7 seeded Lady Roughriders at 5 p.m.

Crestline

On Monday, May 6, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs will begin their Division IV, Shelby Sectional/District run as the No. 7 seed and play host to the No. 9 seeded Wynford Lady Royals. The two squads will clash at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Sectional Championship game to be played in Sycamore against the hosting No. 4 seeded Mohawk Lady Warriors on Thursday, May 9 at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Galion and Clear Fork

Galion will begin their tourney run on Friday, May 17 at 5 p.m. when they play host to the No. 5 seeded team in the Division II, Heidelberg Sectional/District, the Lexington Minutemen. The Tigers and Lex will be competing for a Sectional Championship with the winner to move on to District play at Heidelberg University on Thursday, May 23 at 4 p.m. Either Galion or Lexington will face the winner of the other portion of the Sectional bracket which could be either: No. 1 Van Wert, No. 7 Wapakoneta or No. 11 Kenton. Wapakoneta and Kenton meet in Sectional Semifinals play on Wednesday, May 15 with the winner playing top-seeded Van Wert on Friday, May 17.

At the other end of that bracket, the Clear Fork Colts received a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed and await the winner of the Sectional Semifinals contest between No. 8 Celina and No. 9 Tiffin Columbian. Celina and Columbian meet on May 15 with the winner heading to “The Valley” to play the Colts on May 17 at 5 p.m.

Colonel Crawford and Crestline

Over in the Division IV, Galion Sectional/District, the Colonel Crawford Eagles received a No. 2 seed and were awarded a first-round bye. Crawford awaits the winner of the Sectional Semifinals contest between the No. 10 seeded Tiffin Calvert Senecas and the No. 11 seeded Mount Victory Ridgemont Golden Gophers. Calvert and Ridgemont meet on Tuesday, May 14 with the winner heading to North Robinson to clash with the hosting Eagles in Sectional Championship action on Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

Crestline will be in action in the top of that same bracket as the No. 9 seed and will begin their tournament run on May 14 on the road at No. 5 seeded Buckeye Central. The victor in the clash between the Bulldogs and the Bucks will advance to a Sectional Championship matchup on May 16 at 5 p.m. against the hosting No. 4 seeded New Riegel Blue Jackets.

Northmor

The Northmor Golden Knights baseball squad will be in action in the Division III, Central II Sectional/District as the No. 17 seed. In their tourney opener, the Knights will head to Marion for a clash against the hosting No. 15 seed Elgin Comets on Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. The winner of the Northmor/Elgin Semifinals contest will then hit the road to face the top-seeded squad, the West Jefferson Roughriders, on Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

