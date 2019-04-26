Tigers’ duos still alive in MOAC tourney

MARION — After going 2-1 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference duals on the week, the doubles teams representing the Galion High School boys tennis program headed to Grant Middle School in Marion to begin their respective MOAC doubles tournament runs.

The first doubles tandem of Weston Rose and Alec Dicus found themselves paired against a duo representing Shelby and would go on to cruise to a straight-set victory; 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals. In the semis, Rose and Dicus were in action against a River Valley pair but would see play suspended when the rains came.

In second doubles play, Jamie Hollis and Zach Grimes were the fourth match to be held in the opening round and were up against a duo from Buckeye Valley before seeing their match suspended due to the inclement weather.

Both doubles teams are set to resume play from Grant on Saturday with an 8 a.m. start time. The singles players from Galion will begin their respective tourney runs on Saturday as well, playing at Pleasant High School with a 9 a.m. start.

Galion 3, Clear Fork 2

LEXINGTON — The Galion Tigers headed to Lexington High School on Wednesday to compete against the hosting Clear Fork Colts in MOAC tennis action.

Galion would come away with the narrow, 3-2 victory to improve to 9-5 overall on the season and 6-5 in conference duals.

Both doubles teams would earn points for the visiting Tigers as Rose and Dicus battled to a 6-4, 7-6 (tiebreak, 7-4) win while Hollis and Grimes prevailed; 6-0, 7-6 (tiebreak, 7-2). Picking up Galion’s third and deciding point was Chris Amick at second singles with a straight-set victory; 6-3, 7-5.

Matt Gimbel was defeated at first singles; 0-6, 0-6 and Kodin West was upended at third singles; 4-6, 3-6.

Harding 4, Galion 1

MARION — On Tuesday, the Tigers tennis team headed to Marion to clash with the conference leading Harding Presidents.

Galion would manage just one match win as Harding remained undefeated in MOAC play by winning; 4-1.

Rose and Dicus earned the lone point for the visitors, battling their way to a three-set victory; 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (tiebreak, 7-2).

Hollis and Grimes fell at second doubles; 6-7 (tiebreak, 7-9), 2-6 while Amick battled at third singles but fell in three sets; 6-4, 5-7, 3-6. Gimbel was defeated in first singles play; 2-6, 3-6 and West dropped his second singles contest; 2-6. 3-6.

Galion splits conference matches

