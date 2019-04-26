Northmor teams split with Centerburg

Lady Golden Knights 7, Lady Trojans 5

GALION — After being edged on the road in game one of their season series on Monday, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights returned home on Tuesday to host the visiting Centerburg Lady Trojans.

A four-run first inning helped to set the pace for Northmor and thanks to a run in the fifth and two in the second, the Knights were able to avoid the sweep as they defeated the Trojans; 7-5. With the victory, Northmor improved to 5-12 overall on the season, including 3-9 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

Centerburg managed a run in the top of the first and two in the second before going scoreless for the next three innings. The Trojans made a push late with two runs in the top of the sixth but would come up short.

Maddie Hoverland went the distance for the hosts in the circle, giving up six hits and five runs (two earned) while walking three and striking out a batter. At the dish, Hoverland helped her cause with a pair of singles, a run scored and a stolen base.

Lily Tate continued to scorch the ball, recording yet another home run while also drilling a triple en route to scoring twice and driving in two.

Other offense in the win came from: Aly Blunk- 1B, R, RBI; Megan Adkins- 1B, 2R, RBI; Morgan Wiseman- 1B, R, RBI; Joycianne Cooper- 1B, RBI; Rosie Sklenicka- 1B, RBI and Michalea Zeger- 1B.

Northmor will have the weekend off before returning to the road for a KMAC clash with the hosting Highland Lady Fighting Scots on Monday. On Tuesday, April 30, the Lady Knights will host Highland in their series finale.

Centerburg 6, Northmor 3

GALION — Northmor played host to conference foes, the Centerburg Trojans on Tuesday and were looking to avoid being swept in the season series.

However, the visitors had other ideas and would record the sweep with a 6-3 victory over the Golden Knights. With the loss, Northmor fell to 6-8 overall on the season and currently sit at 5-7 in KMAC contests.

After three innings, the Trojans held a 3-1 advantage and would stretch that lead to 5-2 after four frames. Northmor would cut into that lead by scoring a run in the home half of the sixth but would come up short as Centerburg put the game at its’ eventual final score with a run in the top of the seventh.

Chris Bood started the game for the Knights and worked the first six innings in the loss. Bood allowed six hits and six runs (two earned) while walking four and fanning three. Wyatt Reeder tossed the seventh, giving up a walk. Bood and Reeder would record a single apiece at the plate with Reeder driving in a run.

Ryland Thomas belted a solo home run for Northmor on the day while Hunter Mariotti, Brayden Black and Garrett Corwin all notched singles. Black and Corwin would also score runs while Mariotti recorded an RBI.

The Golden Knights are set to travel to Columbus for two games on Saturday against hosting Whetstone and Grandview Heights. On Monday, Northmor will head to Highland to begin their two-game series with the hosting Fighting Scots.

Lady Bulldogs 21, Lady Spartans 4

CRESTLINE — On Wednesday, April 24, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs welcomed the St. Peter’s Lady Spartans to their home field to compete in game two of their season series.

Following their 22-7 victory on Monday, Crestline completed their second series sweep of the season with a 21-4 drubbing of St. Peter’s. With the victory, the Lady ‘Dogs improved to 6-9 overall on the season and now sit at 4-4 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

After having the weekend off, Crestline will hit the road for game one of their season series with the hosting Mansfield Christian Lady Flames. On Tuesday, the two squads will square off again, this time on the ‘Dogs’ home turf.

Crestline 7, St. Peter’s 1

CRESTLINE — The St. Peter’s Spartans blanked the Crestline Bulldogs on Monday by a final of 2-0 but it would be the hosting ‘Dogs prevailing on Wednesday as they avoided being swept; 7-1.

With the win, Crestline improved to 4-9 overall on the season, including a 4-4 mark in MBC play.

On Friday, the Bulldogs were set to host Cardington in a regularly scheduled contest after completing their suspended game from April 4. The suspended contest saw Crestline up 10-9 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Bulldogs will play the Mansfield Christian Flames on the road on Monday and turn around to host their conference foes on Tuesday, April 30.

Crestline squads prevail over St. Peter’s in MBC play

