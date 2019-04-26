Lady Tigers keep winning streak alive

SHELBY — The Galion Lady Tigers were on the road Wednesday to meet up with the hosting Shelby Lady Whippets for game two of their season series.

Following a quiet first inning, Galion’s bats would come alive with a run in both the second and third innings while the Lady Tigers held Shelby scoreless. In the fourth, the visitors would plate five runs before tacking on an additional three runs in the fifth en route to a shutout of their hosts; 10-0.

With the victory, Galion extended their winning streak to 12 games following a 2-3 start and now sit at 14-3 overall on the season and 7-3 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Madelyn Thomas earned another win in the circle, pitching a complete game and allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out nine. Thomas also recorded a double at the plate to help her cause.

In total, the Lady Tigers scored their 10 runs on 15 hits, committed no errors and still left eight runners on the base path. For the Whippets, they finished with just the three hits while stranding three and also had three errors defensively.

Galion finished the game with three home runs off of the bats of Neveah Clark, Gracie Groves and Kate Schieber. Additionally, Clark also had a double en route to two runs scored and three driven in. Groves’ hit her solo shot to score a run and drive in a run while Schieber added a single, a run scored, three runs batted in and a stolen base.

Teanna Greter and Gabby Kaple also would turn in multi-hit games for the Lady Tigers on the day. Greter racked up three singles while scoring twice and swiping a base while Kaple knocked a pair of doubles, a single, scored twice, drove in two and also swiped a bag.

Emily Sedmak finished with a single and a steal while Nicole Thomas ripped a single and stole two. Natalee Perkins rounded out the Galion offensive attack with a single, two runs scored and a stolen base.

The Lady Tigers were scheduled to faceoff against the hosting Wynford Lady Royals in non-league play on Friday and will return home for an important meeting with the visiting Ontario Lady Warriors on Tuesday, April 29.

Galion 6, Shelby 5

GALION — In a close one, the Galion Lady Tigers defended Klehm Field with a 6-5 victory over the visiting Shelby Lady Whippets on Tuesday, April 23.

Galion jumped out to an early, 1-0 lead in the first before extending that lead to 5-0 after two innings. In the third, Galion scored their eventual final run and looked to be in the driver’s seat before Shelby rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth. However, the Tigers’ defense was able to hold on and Galion survived with the narrow, one-run victory.

Shelby scored five on 11 hits while Galion posted their six runs with a dozen hits. The Lady Tigers stranded nine on the bases and were spotless defensively while the Lady Whippets left eight runners on and committed four miscues.

M. Thomas went the distance, giving up the 11 hits and five earned runs while walking a pair and striking out 10. At the dish, Thomas recorded a pair of singles.

Kayden Caudill, Sedmak, Clark and Greter all finished the contest with multiple hits. Caudill knocked a pair of singles and scored a run while Sedmak used two singles to drive in a pair. Clark remained red-hot at the dish, belting a double and a triple while scoring twice and driving in a run. Greter also recorded a pair of singles, scored once, drove in a run and swiped a base for the Tigers in the win.

Groves and Schieber also finished with singles for Galion while Schieber also recorded a run scored, an RBI and a steal. Kaple drove in a run and Kylie McKee scored to round out the offense for the hosting Lady Tigers.

Neveah Clark, Gracie Groves and Kate Schieber all went yard during Wednesday's contest on the road against the hosting Shelby Lady Whippets. Galion extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 10-0 drubbing of their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes.

