Whippets tame Tigers on baseball diamond

SHELBY — On Wednesday, the Galion Tigers baseball squad headed to Shelby in hopes of avenging a game one loss to the hosting Whippets.

Unfortunately, Shelby would continue to have Galion’s number as the Whippets defeated the Tigers to sweep their season series; 10-2. With the loss, Galion falls to 12-4 overall on the season, including a 6-4 mark within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

The hosts would get on the board early, plating two in the bottom of the first and three in the second to march out early; 5-0. After the Whippets picked up two additional runs in the fourth, the Tigers would manage to find the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, scoring their only two runs. In the home half of the frame, Shelby would score three more runs to bring the game to the eventual final tally of 10-2.

Carter Keinath took the loss on the hill for Galion, pitching 4⅔ innings while allowing nine hits and 10 runs (two earned). Keinath walked one and fanned six in his appearance on the day before giving way to Jackson Staton. Staton tossed the final 1⅓ innings, allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out one.

The Tigers managed just four hits for the contest, all singles, with two coming off of the bat of Troy Manring. Manring also scored one of the two Galion runs. Ryan Utz finished with a single, a run scored and a run batted in and Cameron Payne wrapped the visitor’s offense with a single and a pair of stolen bases.

Shelby recorded their 10 runs on 10 hits, committed two errors and left five out on the bases while Galion had the two runs on four hits, finished with three errors and stranded seven runners.

Galion was scheduled to head to Bucyrus on Friday for a non-conference meeting with the hosting Wynford Royals. On Tuesday, April 30, the Tigers will return to their home field to kickoff their season series with league foe, the Ontario Warriors.

Shelby 7, Galion 4

GALION — Back on Tuesday, the Shelby Whippets were in town to clash with the hosting Galion Tigers in game one of their MOAC season series.

The Whippets would manage four runs throughout the first three innings while blanking the Tigers’ offense. In the fourth, Shelby tacked on two additional runs before Galion plated three in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 6-3. However, in the top of the seventh, the visitors would strike again for a run with the hosts posting just one in their final at bats as they fell by a final of 7-4.

Payne got the nod as the starter and would also take the loss for the home team, working 4⅔ innings, giving up eight hits and six runs (three earned) while walking one and striking out one. Manring worked the next 1⅔ for Galion, allowing a hit, an earned run while walking a pair and fanning one. Jacob Lear closed out the contest for the Tigers with ⅔ of an inning pitched, surrendering one hit and recording a strikeout.

Shelby scored their seven runs on 10 hits, stranded 10 on the base path and committed no errors defensively while Galion plated four on five hits, left five on and recorded five miscues in the field.

Offensive statistics for the Tigers on Tuesday were: Spencer Keller- 2-1B, R; Payne- 1B, R, RBI; Keinath- 2B, R, RBI; Clay Karnes- RBI; Markis Lawson- R and Manring- 1B.

By Chad Clinger

