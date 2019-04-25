Galion tracksters dominate Crawford County meet

NORTH ROBINSON — Back on Tuesday, April 23, the track and field teams representing the high schools throughout Crawford County met up at Colonel Crawford High School for the annual county meet.

Galion entered the meet as reigning champions on both sides and have been the champions for quite some time.

It would remain that way as the Galion Lady Tigers claimed their eighth consecutive title while the boys team won their fifth county crown in a row.

The Lady Tigers earned their title by scoring 195.5 points on the day while claiming the top spot in 11 of the 17 events. Colonel Crawford finished as the runner-ups, netting 147 points and claimed two event championships.

Rounding out the scoring on the girls side on Tuesday were: 3. Wynford- 63; 4. Bucyrus- 54.5; 5. Buckeye Central- 43 and 6. Crestline- 16.

Leading the way for Galion was Kerrigan Myers and Brooklyn Gates. Myers ran her way to titles in the 100-meter hurdles (14.88) and the 100-meter dash (13.11) while also jumping 5-feet, 2-inches to claim the championship in the high jump. Gates picked up a pair of wins in the distance events on the day, winning the 1600-meter run in 5:45.47 and the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:25.18.

Also claiming individual titles for the Lady Tigers were Sari Conner, Anna Court, Kayla Hardy and Nicole Thomas. Conner defended her county title in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.20 to make it a four-peat in the event. Court won the discus with a heave of 121-feet, 5-inches while teammates Hardy and Thomas tied for the top spot in the pole vault, each clearing a height of 8-feet, 6-inches.

Galion would also run their way to titles in three of the four relay events on the day, starting with their group in the 4×800-meter relay. Zaynah Tate, Ava Smith, Gates and Conner outlasted the pack for the 10 points, finishing their race in 10:51.89. In the 4×200-meter relay, the foursome of Brooklyn Cosey, Kaitlin Bailey, Hannah Snyder and Conner won in 1:54.38. The final relay title for the Tigers came in the 4×100-meter relay as Snyder, Samantha Comer, Jalyn Oswald and Cosey paced the field with a time of 52.16. Galion would finish as the runner-ups to Buckeye Central in the 4×400-meter relay.

Other placements for the Lady Tigers were: Comer- 3rd, 100-hurdles and tied6th, high jump; Oswald- 3rd, 100, 5th, 200-meter dash and 2nd, long jump; Smith- 5th, 1600 and 4th, 800; Tate- 2nd, 400-meter dash and 3rd, 3200; Bailey- 3rd, 400; Grace Kirk- 5th, discus; Cosey- 5th, 300-meter hurdles and 4th, long jump; Myers- 3rd, 300-hurdles; Court- 3rd, shot put and Kasidee Sinclair- 6th, shot put.

Colonel Crawford’s girls would claim their two event titles in the 300-hurdles and in the shot put. Cassidy Vogt out-hurdled the field in the 300, winning with a time of 49.07 while Julia Feik won the shot with a throw of 33-feet, 6-inches.

Other placements on the day for the Lady Eagles were: 4×800-relay, 2nd; 4×200-relay, 4th; 4×100-relay, 3rd; 4×400-relay, 3rd; Vogt- 2nd, 100-hurdles, 2nd, 100 and 3rd, long jump; Katie Ruffener- 4th, 100-hurdles, 2nd, 300-hurdles, 3rd, 200 and 4th, pole vault; Katie Hanft- 2nd, 1600; Alison Manko- 6th, 1600 and 6th, pole vault; Madisyn Cooke- 4th, 400; Ally Hocker- 3rd, 800; Katie Hopkins- 2nd, 3200; Courtney Lyons- 6th, 3200; Jilliane Gregg- 2nd, discus; Lydia Feik- 3rd, discus and 5th, shot put; Drew Krassow- 2nd, high jump and Liv Krassow- 3rd, high jump.

For the Crestline Lady Bulldogs, Rachel Weyant was the only individual to claim points, earning second place in the shot put and fourth in the discus. The ‘Dogs finished sixth in the 4×200-relay, fifth in the 4×100-relay and rounded out their scoring with a sixth place finish in the 4×400-relay.

Over on the boys side, Galion would claim stake to 10 of the 17 event titles, led by Colbey Fox, Braxton Tate and Noah Atkinson. Fox not only claimed three event championships but also established a new meet record in the process. Fox began his winning spree in the 100, pacing the field with a time of 11.45 while also winning the 200 in 23.19. In the 400, Fox claimed the title and set the new event record with a winning time of 50.65. Tate was a double-winner in the distance events, winning the 1600 in 4:41.36 and the 3200 in 10:41.61. Atkinson also claimed two titles in the field events, winning the shot put with a heave of 43-feet, 6-inches and the discus with a toss of 144-feet.

Isaiah Alsip won the 110-meter hurdles (16.18) while Jack McElligott earned the title in the high jump, clearing 6-feet, 4-inches. Galion’s other event win came in the final running event of the day, the 4×400-relay. Fox joined Gage Lackey, Kalib Griffin and Jacob Williams to claim the county championship with a winning time of 3:35.91.

Other placements for Galion’s boys were: 4×800-relay, 2nd; 4×200-relay, 2nd; 4×100-relay, 2nd; Colten Yost- 6th, 110-hurdles; Evan Barker- 5th, 100 and 5th, 200; Williams- 4th, 400; Wilson Frankhouse- 5th, 300-hurdles; Caleb Branstetter- 6th, 300-hurdles and 3rd, high jump; Mathias Breinich- 2nd, 800; Simon Shawk- 6th, 800; Kyler Ratcliff- 6th, discus; Hanif Donaldson- 2nd, long jump; Griffin- 5th, long jump; Gage Vanderkooi- 3rd, pole vault and Ben Alstadt- 6th, pole vault.

Crawford finished the day with two event wins as Braxton James ran his way to the title in the 800 with a time of 2:03.87 and Alex Mutchler established a new meet record in the pole vault by clearing 14-feet.

Other placements for the Eagles Tuesday were: 4×800-relay, 3rd; 4×200-relay, 4th; 4×400-relay, 3rd; Mutchler- 2nd, 110-hurdles and 2nd, 300-hurdles; Jacob Rahm- 5th, 110-hurdles and 4th, 300-hurdles; Colton Rowland- 6th, 100 and 4th, 200; James- 2nd, 1600; Alex Lawson- 5th, 1600 and 3rd, 3200; Ethan McCoy- 5th, 3200; Jonah Studer- 2nd, discus; Chase Walker- 4th, high jump; Seth Carman- 4th, long jump and Zack Mortiz- 5th, pole vault.

Placements for the Crestline Bulldogs at the county meet were: 4×200-relay, 5th; 4×100-relay, 4th; 4×400-relay, 4th; Max Anatra- 3rd, 110-hurdles and 3rd, 300-hurdles; Dakota Wireman- 5th, 400; Jaden Stewart- 3rd, discus; Trevor Phillips- 3rd, long jump; Logan Parrella- 2nd, shot put and 4th, pole vault and Alec Sipes- 2nd, pole vault.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

