Galion High School athletes announce plans for college

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, four seniors from Galion High School signed their college letters of intent. Pictured, from the left, are Sari Conner, Clay Karnes, Gabby Kaple and Jalyn Oswald. Conner will attend Spring Arbor University to major in pre-med and global studies while running track. Karnes is headed to Malone University to swim and major inintegrated social studies education. Kaple will be attend Wayne State University to play softball while studying biomedical engineering. Oswald is headed to the University of Mount Union to run track team and plans on studying pre-med and biology.

