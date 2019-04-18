Lady Tigers stay hot, sweep previously unbeaten Clear Fork

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers softball team looked to extend their winning streak to nine games on Wednesday as they welcomed the Clear Fork Lady Colts to Klehm Field.

After handing the Colts their second consecutive loss of the season on Tuesday, the Tigers would once again defeat Clear Fork, this time by a final score of 5-2. With the win, Galion improved to 11-3 overall on the season, including a 5-3 mark within Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play. Clear Fork falls to 10-3 overall after a 10-0 start and drop to 6-2 in league play.

Lady Tigers’ ace Madelyn Thomas went the entire seven innings on Wednesday, allowing eight hits and two earned runs while striking out two. Maddelyn Wine took the loss for the Lady Colts, working six innings while giving up nine hits and five runs (three earned). Wine issued a walk and struck out a pair of Galion hitters in the outing.

Galion would strike first on the afternoon, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning before adding another run in the bottom of the fourth. Trailing 4-0 entering the sixth, Clear Fork would score their only two runs of the contest before the Tigers put the game at its’ eventual final score of 5-2 with an insurance run in the home half of the frame.

Teanna Greter and Gabby Kaple would record multi-hit games for Galion as Greter finished with three singles and three runs scored and Kaple knocked a pair of singles, a double and drove in two runs. Carson Crowner had Clear Fork’s only multi-hit game as she finished with a single, a double and a stolen base.

Other stats for the Lady Tigers: 5R, 9H, E; Kayden Caudill- 1B, R; Emily Sedmak- 1B; Gracie Groves- 1B, R; Nicole Thomas- 2B, RBI and Nevaeh Clark- 1B, RBI.

Additional stats for the Lady Colts: 2R, 8H, 2E; Hallie Gottfried- 2B; Brooke Robinson- 3B; Haylie Miller- 1B, R, RBI; Reagan Marshall- 1B; Courtney Palmer- 2B, R and Felicity Murphy- 1B.

Galion 8, Clear Fork 6

BELLVILLE — On Tuesday, April 16, the Lady Tigers headed to The Valley to clash with the hosting Clear Fork Lady Colts.

After losing their first game of the year to Madison, Clear Fork would be dealt their second consecutive loss as Galion marched to an 8-6 victory.

The Lady Tigers held a 3-0 after two innings before the Colts posted two runs in the bottom of the third. In the bottom of the sixth, Clear Fork went on to take their first lead of the contest following two runs. Galion would respond with three runs of their own in the the top of the seventh inning to regain the advantage; 6-4. However, the Colts would not go down without a fight and scored two in the home half to push the game into extra innings. The game would prove to need just one extra frame as the Lady Tigers plated two in the top of the eighth and held Clear Fork scoreless to hand the Colts their first conference loss of the season.

M. Thomas earned the win for the visitors, going eight innings and giving up six hits and six earned runs while walking five and fanning six. Wine started the game in the circle for the home team and went four innings, allowing three hits and three runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out one. Ashtynn Roberts was dealt the loss following four innings of work that saw her allowing 10 hits and five earned runs while walking one and fanning one.

Galion’s bats were booming on Tuesday as they plated their eight runs on 16 hits, led by multi-hit games from Sedmak, Groves, Clark, Greter, Kaple and Kate Schieber. Gottfried was the only Clear Fork hitter to record more than one hit in the first game of the season series.

Offensive statistics for the Lady Tigers: Caudill- R; Sedmak- 2-2B, 2-1B, R; Groves- 2-1B, R, RBI; Clark- 1B, HR, R, 3RBI; Greter- 2-1B, 2R; Kaple- 2-1B, 2B, R, RBI; Schieber- 1B, 2B, RBI; Natalee Perkins- R and Hailey Hunter- 1B.

Offensive stats for the Lady Colts: 6R, 6H; Gottfried- 2-1B, 2B, 2RBI; Reghan Barker- 2R; Robinson- 1B, R, 2RBI; Kaitlin Wuertz- R; Miller- 2B; Wine- 1B; Palmer- R; Crowner- R and Roberts- 2RBI.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com