GHS tennis team wins third straight match

GALION — The Galion Tigers boys tennis team looked to extend their winning streak on Monday when they welcomed the visiting Bucyrus Redmen in non-conference action at Heise Park.

Galion would do just that, picking up their third win in a row following three consecutive defeats, beating Bucyrus by a score of 4-1. Galion improves to 6-3 overall on the season with the win.

Chris Amick earned the Tigers first point at second singles, cruising to a straight-set victory; 6-0, 6-0. Kodin West was in action at third singles and prevailed; 6-1, 6-2.

The first doubles tandem of Weston Rose and Alec Dicus won 6-0, 6-0 to secure the third and decisive point. At second doubles, the duo of Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis picked up Galion’s fourth point, winning; 6-0, 6-1.

Bucyrus’ only point came with a win against Galion’s first singles representative Matt Gimbel. Gimbel lost a tough match; 3-6, 6-7 (tiebreak, 2-7).

The Tigers traveled to Delaware for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the hosting Buckeye Valley Barons on Tuesday before heading to Marion on Thursday, April 18 for a meeting with another league foe, the Pleasant Spartans.

Galion 4, Madison 1

GALION — Back on Friday, April 12, the Tigers were once again on their home courts as they hosted the Madison Rams.

For the second time in three weeks, Galion defeated Madison, this time by a tally of 4-1.

Rose and Dicus won at first singles to improve to 7-1 on the season; 6-0, 6-3. The second doubles team of Grimes and Hollis won in straight sets at second doubles; 6-0, 6-0.

Gimbel was defeated at first singles; 4-6, 4-6 but Amick picked up Galion’s third point, winning at second singles; 6-2, 6-2. At third singles, West also rolled on to the win; 6-0, 6-0.

Galion 4, Ontario 1

GALION — Last Thursday, the Tigers hosted MOAC foes, the Ontario Warriors.

Entering the match, Galion was stuck in a three-match losing streak but would snap the skid, defeating Ontario; 4-1.

Gimbel and Amick both earned victories in singles play on the day.

Gimbel triumphed at first singles; 6-1, 6-0 while Amick won; 6-0, 6-1. West was defeated in third singles player, falling by scores of 4-6, 3-6.

In doubles action, Dicus and Rose won at first doubles; 6-0, 6-1. Over in second doubles play Grimes and Hollis snagged Galion’s fourth point on the day, winning; 6-4, 6-4.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

