Offense aplenty in Lady ‘Dogs win over Buckettes

CRESTLINE — On Friday, April 12, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Buckeye Central Buckettes to their home field for a non-conference softball clash.

Offense would not be lacking for either team and when all was said and done, it would be the Lady ‘Dogs coming away with the victory by a final tally of 21-17. With the victory, Crestline moves to 4-7 overall on the season and currently sit at 2-2 within the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The Bulldogs would plate their 21 runs on 26 hits and still left eight runners on the base path for the game. For Buckeye Central, they would score 17 runs on 13 hits while stranding 15 on the bases.

Buckeye Central took a 5-0 lead into the second before they would tack on an additional five runs to head back out on defense up big at 10-0. Crestline would take a large chunk out of that lead though, scoring seven in the home half. In the third, the Buckettes stretched their lead to 11-7 before the ‘Dogs plated four in the inning to tie the contest up. In the fourth, neither team would find the scoreboard and the Buckettes would add two in the fifth. Crestline proceeded to have their biggest inning of the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring nine runs to take the 20-13 advantage. Buckeye Central scored their final four runs in the sixth before being blanked in the sixth.

Pitching statistics for the Bulldogs in the win were: Ivy Stewart- IP, 4H, 5ER, 3BB, K; Brynn Cheney- 2IP, 4H, 6ER, 7BB, 2K; Desi Neveja- 2Ip, H, 2R (1E), 2BB; Alandra Tesso- IP, 4H, 4R (2E), 3BB and, earning the victory, Bri Briggs- IP, 2BB.

Stewart and Cheney both recorded four-hit games for Crestline in the win while Neveja, Tesso, Lauryn Tadda, Emma Kirby and Destiny Hoskinson all racked up three hits apiece.

Stewart finished with four singles, four runs scored and three steals while Cheney knocked three singles and a home run, drove in four, scored three times and had a steal.

Neveja netted two singles, a double, three runs scored and two driven in while Tesso knocked a pair of doubles, a single, scored a run, drove in four runs and swiped a bag. Tadda finished with a pair of doubles, a triple, two RBI, three runs scored and a steal. Kirby recorded two singles, a double, two runs scored and an RBI while Hoskinson ripped three singles while driving in two and scoring twice.

Briggs also had a multi-hit game, belting a single, a home run, driving in three runs, scoring two runs and swiping a base. Abbey Reed rounded out the offensive explosion for Crestline, delivering a single, a run batted in and a run scored.

The Lady Bulldogs will be on the road against MBC foe, the Loudonville Lady Redbirds, on Tuesday before playing host to their rivals on Wednesday. On Friday, April 19, Crestline will be on the road at New London in non-conference action.

