Lady Knights’ struggles continue

GALION — After a rough go of things in their doubleheader with Cardington, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights softball squad returned to their home diamond on Monday for a non-conference meeting with the visiting Pleasant Lady Spartans.

Pleasant would strike first with two in the top of the first but Northmor would respond with a two-spot of their own. After the Spartans took a 3-2 lead in the second, the Knights hung a three in the bottom of the frame to take their first lead at 5-3. However, Northmor would be held scoreless throughout the remainder of the contest and Pleasant would march to a 15-5 victory.

With the defeat, the Lady Golden Knights remain winless on the 2019 season at 0-8 overall, including 0-6 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Pleasant tallied their 15 runs on 19 hits, stranded nine and committed two errors on the day while Northmor finished with five runs on six hits, left 11 runners on and had four mistakes in the field.

Rylee Hollingsworth took the loss in the circle, tossing 2⅔ innings while giving up 10 hits and eight runs (six earned). Megan Adkins worked the final 3⅓, giving up nine hits and seven runs (four earned) while striking out one. Combined, the Northmor pitching duo gave up two home runs, one apiece.

Offensive stats for the Knights against Pleasant were: Maddie Hoverland- 1B, 2R; Aly Blunk- R; Hollingsworth- RBI; Lily Tate- 1B, 2B, R, 2RBI; Adkins- 2B, RBI; Morgan Wiseman- 2B and Michalea Zeger- 1B, R.

Northmor played host to Buckeye Central on Tuesday in non-conference play but will be back in KMAC action on Thursday when they travel to Howard to meet up with the East Knox Lady Bulldogs. On Friday, the Knights will host the Bulldogs before heading to Greenwich for a non-conference doubleheader against the hosting South Central Lady Trojans on Saturday, April 13.

Cardington 23, Northmor 1; Cardington 14, Northmor 3

GALION — The Northmor softball squad welcomed the Cardington Lady Pirates to their home field on Saturday for a KMAC doubleheader.

Game one got off to a rocky start as the Pirates opened the contest with a 10-spot in the first. Cardington would tack on three additional runs in the second before going scoreless in the third. In the fourth, the visitors added six runs while Northmor got on the board with their only run in the bottom of the frame. Another four runs from the Lady Pirates in the fifth put the game at its final score of 23-1.

The Pirates scored their 23 runs on 16 hits, including nine home runs, left five on and committed one error. The Knights scattered five hits en route to their lone run, left eight on the base path and had two errors.

Pitching stats in game one were: LP Adkins- IP, 7H, 10R (5E), 2BB, 5HR; Hollingsworth- 2IP, 2H, 3ER, 3BB, HR and Aliyah Martinez- 2IP, 7H, 10ER, 6BB, K, 3HR.

Offensive stats for Northmor were: Hoverland- 1B, SB; Hollingsworth- 1B; Tate- 1B; Wiseman- 1B, R; Martinez- 1B and Rosie Sklenicka- RBI.

The Lady Golden Knights played as the visitors in game two and opened the contest with three runs in the first, only to be outdone by Cardington’s six runs in the home-half. Offensive production stood at a standstill for Northmor while Cardington posted two in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth to put the game at the final score of 14-3.

Northmor scored their three runs on eight hits, left eight on and finished with three errors while Cardington plated their 14 runs on 16 hits, left seven and had an error.

Adkins pitched the entire game in the loss, giving up those 16 hits and 14 runs (10 earned) while walking two and fanning three. At the plate, Adkins finished with a single for one of the eight Northmor hits.

Other offense for Northmor was provided by: Hoverland- 2-1B, R; Blunk- 2-1B; Hollingsworth- 1B, R; Tate- HR, R, 3RBI, SB and Sklenicka- 1B.

“(We) can’t over emphasize how proud we are of the Lady Knights softball team,” begins Northmor head coach Russ Montgomery in an email. “We knew coming in that Cardington was a really good team and every player on our team showed great character in adverse conditions. Not one time did we see anyone get down on themselves or their teammates. The girls just kept playing the game and I could not be more proud of the way they handled themselves.”

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

