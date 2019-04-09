Lady Tigers shutout CrestlineMadelyn Thomas tosses no-hitter

CRESTLINE — On Saturday, the Galion Lady Tigers and the Crestline Lady Bulldogs met on the ‘Dogs home turf to play in non-conference softball action. Crestline was looking for their second consecutive win after earning their first victory of the season at Delaware Christian on Friday; 13-6.

However, it would be the visiting Galion squad getting the bats going early and often, scoring five runs in the opening frame, 10 runs in the second and eight runs in the third. After a silent fourth, the Lady Tigers tacked on two additional runs in the fifth to put the contest at the eventual final score of 25-0.

Despite the offensive explosion by the visitors, the story of the game came from the pitching circle and Galion’s Madelyn Thomas.

Riding an impressive outing against Northmor last Thursday in which she shutout the Knights while allowing just six hits and striking out 10, Thomas stymied the Crestline offense to the tune of a no-hitter. Additionally, Thomas struck out seven on the day in the shortened five innings of work and allowed just two baserunners via a walk and hit-batter.

Gracie Groves and Gabby Kaple led the way for the Lady Tigers’ offense. Groves went 4/5 at the dish, recording three doubles in a single at the plate while Kaple drove in five runs while going 3/4 at the plate. Kaple drove in runs on a single in the second, a double in the third and a single in the third as well.

Offensively, the Lady Tigers saw Emily Sedmak, Groves, Kate Schieber and Kayden Caudill also all drive in runs in the 25-0 drubbing. In total, Galion had 18 hits with Groves, Schieber, Kaple, Teanna Greter and Sedmak all collecting multiple hits. Caudill, Nevaeh Clark, Hailey Hunter and Kylie McKee each had a hit in the Galion offensive explosion.

Galion will host the Harding Prexies on Tuesday before traveling to Marion for game two on Wednesday. On Friday, the Lady Tigers return home for a meeting with the Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers.

Monday, April 8

Galion 14, Mount Gilead 0

MOUNT GILEAD — The Galion Lady Tigers were on the road again on Monday as they headed to Mount Gilead for another non-conference clash, this time with the hosting Lady Indians.

Galion’s offense would remain red-hot as they recorded another five-inning shutout; 14-0. The Lady Tigers plated those 14 runs on 11 hits, stranded just four runners and committed one error in the field. Mount Gilead finished with just two hits, both singles, stranded three and had four miscues in the field.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 6-3 overall on the season and currently sit at 1-3 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Thomas earned yet another win in the circle, working the first four innings, scattering the two singles while fanning nine batters. Kaple tossed the final inning and struck out all three hitters faced. At the dish, Thomas finished with a single, an RBI and a run scored while Kaple recorded a pair of doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Schieber continued to crush the ball on Monday, belting another home run while adding a single, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Clark had a monster game at the plate, ripping a single and a home run while racking up six runs batted in and three runs scored. Sedmak hit a homer for the Tigers as well and also finished with a single, three RBI and a run scored.

Other offensive stats for Galion against the Lady Indians were: Groves- 1B, 2R; Nicole Thomas- R, SB; Natalee Perkins- R and Greter- R.

Crestline 14, Central Christian 12

CRESTLINE — After being no-hit by Thomas and the Galion Lady Tigers on their home field on Saturday, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs looked to get back in the win column on Monday against Mid-Buckeye Conference foes, the Central Christian Lady Comets.

In a high-scoring contest, the ‘Dogs would do just that, picking up a two-run victory; 14-12. With the win, Crestline earns their second win in their last three games and improves to 2-6 overall on the season and 1-2 in MBC play.

Crestline will travel to Kidron for game two of the season series on Tuesday before hosting the Seneca East Lady Tigers in non-conference action on Thursday, April 11. On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs will host another Northern-10 Athletic Conference team in the likes of the Buckeye Central Buckettes.

Galion bats remain hot at Mount GileadLady ‘Dogs 2-1 in last three games

By Chad Clinger

