Lady Tigers claim Shelby Invitational crown

SHELBY — Like all of the other track and field teams in the area, the Galion Tigers were busy on Saturday as they headed to the annual Shelby Invitational.

In a field with some very tough teams, the Galion Lady Tigers would edge the hosting Shelby Lady Whippets by just three and a half points to claim the team title; 105.5-102. Rounding out the scoring on the girls side of the invite were: 3. Ontario- 85; 4. Mount Gilead- 77.5; 5. St. Paul- 60.5; 6. Crestview- 52; 7. Mohawk- 50.5; 8. Clear Fork- 43; 9. Franklin Heights- 32; 10. Wynford- 25.5; 11. South Central- 24; 12. Bellevue- 17.5; 13. Lucas- 15; 14. Mansfield Christian- 9 and 15. Plymouth and St. Peter’s- 1.

Galion’s girls would finish the day with one relay championship and three individual champions.

Zaynah Tate, Ava Smith, Brooklyn Gates and Sari Conner joined forces to capture the win in the 4×800-meter relay, conquering the field with a time of 10:51.14. In the 300-meter hurdles, Brooklyn Cosey ran her way to first-place points, taking the title in a time of 51.42. Kerrigan Myers dashed her way to a new invite record time in the 100-meter hurdles, winning with the event in 14.77. The Lady Tigers also got first-place points in the long jump as Jalyn Oswald won with a leap of 15’5½”.

Also picking up big points for Galion was thrower Anna Court. Court finished as the runner-up in both the shot put and the discus, collecting 16 points for the Lady Tigers en route to their championship.

Other placements for Galion on Saturday were: 100-meter dash- Oswald, 4th; 200-meter dash- Myers, 2nd and Oswald, 8th; 400-meter dash- Kaitlin Bailey, 8th; 1600-meter run- Smith, 8th; 3200-meter run- Gates, 3rd; High Jump- Myers, 2nd and Samantha Comer, 7th; Pole Vault- Nicole Thomas, 6th; Long Jump- Cosey, 4th; 4×400-meter relay, 5th; Distance Medley, 3rd.

The hosts from Shelby would claim the title on the boys side as Mount Gilead finished second. Scoring on the boys side went as follows: 1. Shelby- 153; 2. Mount Gilead- 104; 3. GALION- 78; 4. Ontario- 66; 5. Crestview- 55; 6. Wynford- 53; 7. St. Paul- 50; 8. Franklin Heights- 41; 9. Clear Fork- 35; 10. Lucas- 27; 11. St. Peter’s and Mohawk- 13; 13. Mansfield Christian- 6 and Plymouth- 5.

Distance standout Braxton Tate would earn the lone title on the day for the Galion boys team, finishing atop the field in the 3200 with a championship time of 10:05.96.

In the relays on the day, the Tigers would see one runner-up finish (4×100), a fourth place finish (4×200), a sixth place finish (4×800) and a pair of seventh place finishes (4×400 and Distance Medley).

Other placements for the boys on Saturday were: 100- Evan Barker, 5th and Wilson Frankhouse, 8th; 200- Kalib Griffin, 6th; 400- Colbey Fox, 2nd and Jacob Williams, 6th; High Jump- Gage Lackey, 7th; Pole Vault- Ben Alstadt, 5th; Long Jump- Griffin, 3rd and Hanif Donaldson, 5th; Shot Put- Noah Atkinson, 3rd and Christian Robinette, 7th; Discus- Atkinson, 3rd.

Galion boys earn third in tough field

