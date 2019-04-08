Northmor track squads sweep David Schorr Invitational

MORRAL — On Saturday, April 6, the track and field teams from Northmor and Crestline High Schools joined six other teams at the David Schorr Invitational held annually by Ridgedale High School.

For the boys, it would be the Golden Knights claiming the invite title, finishing ahead of the Bulldogs; 178-105. Rounding out the scoring in the boys field were: 3. Fredericktown- 103; 4. Mifflin- 71; 5. Elgin- 67; 6. Cardington- 47; 7. Ridgedale- 45 and 8. Cristo Rey- 27.

Northmor’s relay teams won three of the four events on Saturday, starting with the 4×800-meter relay team of Alec Moore, Kooper Keen, Cole Dille and Gavvin Keen winning the championship in a time of 9:06.56. After a runner-up finish in the 4×200-meter relay, the foursome of Aaron Berg, Tony Martinez, Garrett Barnhart and Trent Reece captured the 4×100-meter relay title with a time of 47.20. To finish the running events, the 4×400-meter relay group of Drew Zoll, K. Keen, Kyle Price and Moore won the event in 3:43.59.

In addition to the three relay wins, the Knights finished the day with one individual running championship and two first-place finishes in the field events.

Zoll won the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.24 to earn 10 points for Northmor while Martinez surpassed the field in the pole vault, clearing a height of 13 feet for the championship. In the long jump, Reece won the event with a bound of 19-feet, 6-inches.

Other placements for the Golden Knights were: 110-meter hurdles- Anthony Petulla, 2nd and Gavin Miller, 3rd; 100-meter dash- Barnhart, 2nd and Mike Delaney, 7th; 1600-meter run- Ryan Bentley, 4th and K. Keen, 6th; 400- Moore, 4th; 300-meter hurdles- Petulla, 2nd and Miller, 4th; 800-meter run- Price, 5th and Dille, 6th; 200-meter dash- Delaney, 4th and Barnhart, 6th; 3200-meter run- Bentley, 4th and G. Keen, 5th; Pole Vault- Berg, 5th; High Jump- Dille, 2nd and Miller, 6th; Long Jump- Miller, 6th; Shot Put- Hunter Brookover, 2nd and Austin Hammond, 4th; Discus- Brandon Planey, 6th and Hammond, 7th; Ironman Relay, 2nd.

Crestline’s boys teams would finish the invite with a total of three championships, two of which counted for points.

Austin Silverwood earned a first-place finish in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-feet, 5-inches while Logan Parrella, the field event Most Valuable Player in the boys field, won the shot put with a heave of 40’½”. In the Ironman Relay, a modified, unscored version of the 4×100-relay, Jaden Stewart, Ethan Clark, Caleb Moore and Parrella defeated Northmor with a time 53.52. Parrella would claim MVP status thanks to the shot put title as well as a third place finish in the discus and a fourth place finish in the pole vault.

Other placements for the ‘Dogs on Saturday were: 4×200-relay, 5th; 4×100-relay, 3rd; 4×400-relay, 7th; 100- Jaxson France, 4th and Dakota Wireman, 6th; 400- Wireman, 2nd; 300-hurdles- Alec Sipes, 5th; 800- Danny Kiser, 8th; 200- Enyce Sewell, 5th; Pole Vault- Sipes, 2nd; High Jump- Trevor Phillips, 3rd; Long Jump- Phillips, 2nd and Moore, 3rd; Shot Put- Stewart, 8th; Discus- Stewart, 2nd.

The Lady Golden Knights’ also won the invite, holding off the runner-ups from Fredericktown; 171.5-156.5. Rounding out the girls field were: 3. Elgin- 100; 4. Ridgedale- 76; 5. Cristo Rey- 51; 6. CRESTLINE- 34.5; 7. Mifflin- 20.5 and 8. Cardington- 2.

Northmor’s girls squad would claim five total individual event championships on the day with four coming in the running events.

Lexi Wenger was the owner of two of those titles, winning both the 100-meter hurdles (18.66) and the 300-hurdles (54.67). Natalie Bloom ran her way to first-place points in the 100, winning the race with a time of 13.83 while Sabrina Kelley rounded out the running championships, claiming the top spot in the 400 with a championship time of 68.77. Julianna DiTullio snagged Northmor’s only title in the field event portion of the day, winning the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 6-inches.

Other placements for the Lady Knights were: 4×800-relay, 2nd; 4×200-relay, 2nd; 4×100-relay, 3rd; 4×400-relay, 2nd; 100-hurdles- Rachael Ervin, 3rd; 100- Bailey Snyder, 3rd; 1600- DiTullio, 2nd and Julia Kanagy, 7th; 400- Snyder, 3rd; 300-hurdles- Ervin, 2nd; 800- Kanagy, 8th; 200- Frankie Cutrupi, 2nd and Bloom, 4th; 3200- Olivia Goodson, 5th and Maddison Yaussy, 7th; Pole Vault- Ervin, 3rd and Kelley, 4th; High Jump- Lydia Metzger, 3rd and Reagan Swihart, 6th; Long Jump- Snyder, 2nd; Shot Put- Swihart, 5th; Discus- Maddie Jordan, 3rd and Swihart, 7th.

For the Lady Bulldogs, they may not have won any events or had anyone participating in the relays but Rachel Weyant earned herself the field event MVP on the girls side of the invitational. Weyant finished as the runner-up in both the shot put and the discus on the day to collect 16 of the 34.5 points for Crestline.

Other placements for the Lady ‘Dogs were: 1600- Caitlin Harley, 8th; 200- Holli Garrick, 3rd; 3200- Harley, 6th; High Jump- Kennedy Moore, 4th; Long Jump- Moore, 5th.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Crestline-Bulldog.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-3.jpg

Crestline’s boys team second in eight-team field

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048